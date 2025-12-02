South Orange Police Blotter: Months of Incident Reports Added Online

The South Orange Police Department recently updated its Police Blotter page on its website with a list of police calls and incident reports from July through October. Many of the ongoing investigations may have been since been solved.

From the South Orange Police Department:

OCTOBER 2025

10/02 Theft: A South Orange resident entered South Orange Police Headquarters to report a theft that occurred on September 30, 2025, at the Main Train Station. The resident stated that he arrived at the South Orange Main Train Station on Sloan Street at approximately 6 a.m. and properly secured his e-bike by the underpass. When he returned from New York at approximately 7 p.m., he discovered that his e-bike was no longer where he had left it. The Detective Bureau is actively investigating this matter.

10/03 DWI Arrest: A South Orange Police officer responded to Ward Place and Garner Avenue for a reported motor vehicle accident. Upon arrival, the officer met with Seton Hall University security, who stated that a driver attempted to exit the campus through a closed gate. The officer made contact with the driver, and observed signs of intoxication, including slurred movements, glassy eyes, and the odor of alcohol and marijuana. After failing field sobriety tests, the driver was arrested for DWI. The vehicle was impounded pursuant to John’s Law, and the driver was transported to police headquarters for processing. He was charged with DWI, refusal to provide breath samples, careless and reckless driving, failure to produce registration and insurance. After processing, he was released to a responsible adult.

10/03 DWI Arrest: South Orange Police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Laurel Place for approximately 25 minutes. Officers found a white Mercedes SUV with the engine running and the male driver asleep inside. After waking the driver, officers detected the odor of alcohol and noticed impaired speech. He agreed to perform field sobriety tests, which indicated impairment. The driver was arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and the vehicle was impounded pursuant to John’s Law. He was later released to a responsible adult.

10/07 Fraud Arrest: South Orange Police arrested a woman for fraudulent withdrawals totaling $3,000 from a Garden Savings branch on October 7, 2025. The woman used stolen identities and fake identification to complete the transactions. The case is under ongoing investigation.

10/08 Package theft: South Orange Police responded to a report of a stolen package from a house on West Third Street. The victim reported that a Victoria’s Secret package valued at $69.90, marked as delivered by the USPS, was missing from the building’s delivery area. Video footage reviewed showed no delivery to the lobby or package room at the reported time, and the investigation is ongoing.

10/08 Shoplifting Arrest: South Orange Police arrested a woman for shoplifting a bag of Fritos Honey BBQ Twists valued at $2.69 from the 7-Eleven at 60 Valley Street. The suspect was identified by an eyewitness and detained on Prospect Street. She was processed at police headquarters, charged with theft, and released on her own recognizance with a court date scheduled.

10/11 Theft: South Orange Police responded to a theft at Miti Miti, 10 Sloan Street, where an oil drum belonging to Buffalo Biodiesel Inc. had been tampered with. Employee reported that a sensor indicated approximately 48% of the oil was stolen, and the drum’s seal was missing. The exact value of the stolen oil is unknown, and surveillance cameras at the location may have captured the incident. Investigation is ongoing.

10/11 DWI Arrest: South Orange Police received a call reporting a vehicle stopped in traffic with the driver sleep at the wheel. Officers arrived on scene and located the vehicle in the south bound lane of North Wyoming Ave. Once officers were able to wake the driver, officers smelled a strong smell of alcohol emanating from the drivers breath. The driver was asked to complete the standard field sobriety test. Field sobriety tests, including the walk-and-turn and one-leg stand, indicated multiple signs of impairment. The driver was placed under arrest for suspicion of operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol. She was processed at police headquarters, her vehicle was impounded under John’s Law, and she submitted a breath sample for testing. She was issued summonses and released with a court date.

10/13 Package Theft: South Orange Police responded to a report of stolen packages on West End Road. The victim reported that two packages, including Amazon Christmas lights ($53) and Levi’s jeans ($105), were taken from his front steps by unknown individuals wearing masks and dark clothing. The theft was captured on a Ring doorbell camera, and video footage. The investigation is ongoing.

10/14 Domestic Violence Report: South Orange Police responded to a domestic violence report involving harassment and physical intimidation by an adult male. A temporary restraining order had previously been issued, barring him from contacting the victim or entering campus. On October 22, 2025, the accused harasser was arrested for violating the temporary restraining order. The victim was advised of available services, and the case remains under investigation.

10/18 Disturbance/Aggravated Assault: At approximately 6:27 p.m. officers responded to the intersection of South Orange Avenue and Sloan Street on a report of a disturbance. Units arrived on scene and discovered there was an assault that had taken place. Units made contact with two victims (SHU students). The victims refused medical attention at the time but sought medical attention on their own which revealed serious injuries sustained from the assault. Through thorough investigation it was discovered that there were six assailants. Five SHU students and one town resident was involved in the assault. All parties have been charged accordingly and are awaiting their court date.

10/19 DWI Arrest: South Orange Police arrested an adult female following a motor vehicle crash on South Orange Avenue. Field sobriety tests and subsequent breath testing indicated a blood alcohol content of above the legal limit. She was charged with driving while under the influence, careless driving, failure to stay in marked lanes, and failure to produce insurance documentation. The woman’s vehicle was impounded under John’s Law, and she was released to a responsible adult.

10/21 Aggravated Assault Arrest: South Orange Police conducted a traffic stop on a grey Hyundai for a seatbelt and tail light violation. During the stop, the passenger was found to have an active warrant and resisted arrest, injuring an officer. The passenger also experienced a medical episode and was treated with Narcan before being transported to Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center. The driver and the passenger will both be issued summonses for traffic violations. The passenger will also be charged for assault on a police officer.

10/24 Theft from Auto: South Orange Police responded to a report of two vehicles entered and two additional vehicles tampered with in a private parking lot on Vose Avenue. The victim and building management provided video footage showing two masked individuals checking car doors and rummaging through unlocked vehicles. Only small amounts of change were reportedly stolen, but all vehicles were thoroughly searched. Latent fingerprints were collected and sent to the New Jersey Latent Print Examination Center for processing, and the investigation is ongoing.

10/27 Illegal Dumping: South Orange Police responded to a report of grass clippings and a black plastic bag dumped near Grove Terrace. A concerned resident discovered the debris in the roadway by his gate the morning of October 27. The Department of Public Works was notified and cleared the debris, no cameras were visible at the scene.

10/28 Domestic Violence Arrest: South Orange Police responded to a report of a disturbance on Arnold Terrace involving two Seton Hall University students. During an argument in the kitchen, one student knocked over an air fryer, causing $50 in damage. The student was arrested for criminal mischief under domestic violence laws, processed, and released on a summons. The other student was assisted in seeking a temporary restraining order at Essex County Family Court.

10/28 Theft: Police headquarters took a report of theft. DPW related that there were several flowers missing from different flower beds around town. This case is being investigated

10/31 Package Theft: South Orange Police responded to a report of package theft in a residential building lobby. Security footage showed an unknown male gaining entry with the assistance of a tenant and opening multiple packages, taking their contents before leaving the building. The building manager provided video evidence to police, and the investigation is ongoing.

SEPTEMBER 2025

9/4 Disturbance: A taxi driver was dropping off a passenger on W Third Street. Upon arrival, the passenger told the driver he did not have enough money on his person and that he would have to go inside to retrieve the rest of the funds. After arguing with the driver for about five minutes, the passenger then exited the vehicle to go inside when the Uber driver then exited and retrieved a wooden pole from inside the trunk of his vehicle. The driver made several threats to the passenger with the pole. At this point the passenger called for help and his brothers exited their home and assisted in disarming the Uber driver. While doing so the Uber driver fell to the ground and sustained multiple injuries. The detective bureau is investigating this incident.

9/6 DWI: Officers conducted a motor vehicle stop on Sloan Street. The vehicle was stopped for an unusual amount of time at the stop sign. Upon approaching the motor vehicle officers noticed that the passenger was outside of the vehicle publicly urinating. The driver was then asked to move the motor vehicle into a parking space or into a safe area where he could wait for his passenger who was being issued a town ordinance for public urination. The driver failed to move the vehicle and was then asked to pull to the side to be issued a summons for blocking the roadway. The driver eventually moved to the side of the road. When officers approached they could see in plain view an alcohol container on the floorboard. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle for standard testing and was ultimate charged with DWI and arrested.

9/7 Shoplifting: At approximately 4:48 p.m. police headquarters received a call of a shoplifting from the Walgreens at 139 South Orange Avenue. Officers then got a description and picture of the offender and began canvassing the area. Shortly after a suspect matching that description was spotted on Academy Street. The suspect admitted to taking the merchandise without paying and was placed under arrest without incident.

9/8 Fraud: A South Orange resident related she was browsing the internet when she was directed to a pet shelter website. Shortly after, she received a Microsoft fraud alert directing her to call an 800 number. Once she made contact the person on the other line she was then directed to download an app and deleted it shortly after. The resident was then informed that her bank account was also breached and that she will be contacted from someone with the bank shortly. The resident was then instructed to withdraw $10,000 and deposit it in a bitcoin kiosk in order to store it and open up another account. Once the $10,000 was deposited in the kiosk the suspect withdrew the $10,000 from the bitcoin account remotely and the resident tried to contact the bank again and the original number that she called and was told that they have no employees by that name and the original number was now out of service. The detective bureau is investigating this incident.

9/9 Shoplifting/Bike Theft: At approximately 3:13 p.m. police headquarters received a call of a shoplifter at 139 South Orange Avenue, Walgreens. The suspect description was given out along with direction of travel and officers were dispatched to the area. While canvassing for the suspect officers were flagged down by a group of juveniles who related that their bike was stolen from in front of a nearby store. The juvenile’s description of the actor was the same given by the staff at the Walgreens. Utilizing security cameras police were able to see the direction that the actor went but they were unable to locate him at that time. After some investigation the offender was later apprehended by South Orange detectives in the city of Newark. He was responsible for prior shopliftings in South Orange and was charged for those as well.

9/11 DWI: Officers responded to the area of Irvington Avenue on the report of a motor vehicle accident. Once officers arrived on scene and spoke with both parties, officers noticed one of the drivers had the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from their breath, accompanied by bloodshot eyes. The driver then began the standardized field sobriety test to which they all indicated the driver was intoxicated. The driver was placed under arrest and issued the appropriate summons.

9/11 Theft: Police headquarters received a call about a package theft on Waverly place. Officers responded on scene where they were met by the home owner. The officer was then shown video footage by the homeowner of a suspect approaching his home dressed in all black on a bicycle and taking the package worth approximately $100 and riding away in an unknown direction. This investigation is still ongoing.

9/11 Attempted Auto Theft: At approximately 10:15 p.m. a resident on Kenneth Terrace went to park his second vehicle in his driveway when he noticed the rear window of his other vehicle had been shattered in the driveway and the car had been rummaged through and there was ignition damage. The suspects were unable to take the car and it appeared that nothing was missing from inside the vehicle. Investigation is still being conducted.

9/13 Theft from Auto: On W South Orange Avenue there was a theft from auto in a private parking lot. After receiving footage from the parking lot, detectives were able to see two unknown individuals exiting a black Honda accord and trying multiple car door handles in the lot. The two unknown individuals ultimately made entry to one of the vehicles that were left unlocked. After making entry the two unknown actors get back into the black Honda accord as it then exits the lot and heads westbound on South Orange Avenue. The detective bureau is investigating this incident.

9/15 Burglary: At approximately 3:45 a.m. two unknown offenders entered a home on Lenox Avenue via a side window by removing the air conditioning unit. The offenders were searching for the car keys to a high end vehicle parked in the driveway. The two offenders were then scared off by the homeowner who was awakened by the noise. The two offenders then fled through the front door. As the two offenders exited the front door a South Orange patrol vehicle approached the house and the offenders can be seen entering a dark blue Nissan pathfinder that fled westbound on Lenox Avenue. This is a current investigation.

9/15 Simple Assault: At approximately 4:19 p.m., a patron of a NYC Style Deli at 12 South Orange Avenue related that he was ordering food and an unknown individual pushed him randomly and a verbal argument ensued. The victim then related that the unknown suspect punched him in the face with a closed fist causing a complaint of pain on the left side of his face. Staff members of the establishment then intervened and separated both parties. The store surveillance footage captured the incident. The footage depicts the suspect and the victim having a verbal dispute. Both males then pushed each other away and then the suspect strikes the victim in the face with a closed fist. The store staff members intervened and the suspect then grabs one of the employees by the shirt then releases him and leaves the store. The suspect was then placed under arrest and charged for simple assault.

9/17 DWI: At approximately 6:17p.m. a concerned citizen contacted police headquarters and related that they just witness someone drive into Grove Park and damage their vehicle and also cause damage to a gas lamp while entering the park and then flee the scene leaving behind their front bumper. The citizen was also able to provide the license plate from the bumper that was left behind. As officers were being dispatched, the anonymous caller called police headquarters again and related the driver returned to the scene on foot to retrieve the bumper he previously left behind and was now walking on Marshall Court carrying the bumper. Officers then arrived on scene and made contact with the suspect. After officers made contact with the suspect and began asking questions about a motor vehicle accident that just took place officers couldn’t help but notice the slurred speech and the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from the suspects breath. The driver was then asked to take place in a series of standardized field sobriety test to which he failed and was ultimately placed under arrest for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

9/20 Criminal Mischief: A resident on S. Ridgewood Road related she heard loud banging at her door followed by yelling. The resident related that she contacted the police and went to investigate outside her front door. Once looking outside the resident related that she could see multiple beer bottles that looked to be thrown at her front door causing the front door to be damaged. After investigation was complete all involved parties were charged.

9/21 DWI: At approximately 1:27 a.m. officers responded to the scene of a motor vehicle accident on Valley Street between a moving vehicle and a parked vehicle. When officers arrived on scene they spoke with the driver of the vehicle. The driver related that she did not see the parked vehicle until it was too late. While speaking with the driver, officers on scene notice the odor of what appeared to be an alcoholic beverage emanating from the breath of the driver accompanied by bloodshot eyes. The driver was asked to step into a private parking lot to perform standard field sobriety test to which she failed. The driver was then place under arrest and issued the appropriate summons.

9/22 Shoplifting: Sergeant and patrol officers responded to 7-Eleven on Valley Street for a report of a shoplifting incident involving a suspect previously connected to another shoplifting case. Police Headquarters advised responding units that the suspect was described as a black male wearing a white hooded sweatshirt, last seen standing at a bus stop near the intersection of Valley Street and First Street. Upon arrival, officers observed an individual at the bus stop matching the suspect description. The store owner, who was the reporting party, identified the individual from across the street as the actor involved in the incident. The suspect was placed under arrest without incident and transported to Police Headquarters for processing. The suspect was charged with one count of shoplifting.

9/25 Theft: An officer responded to Walton Avenue to take a report of a theft. Upon arrival, the victim reported that their backpack, containing a wallet, car keys, and driver’s license, was stolen from a garbage truck. The victim was unsure if any cash was inside the wallet and did not specify whether any credit or debit cards were present. The stolen backpack was described as a gray, single-strap bag with white lettering. The brand was unknown. The victim stated that they believed an unknown individual entered the garbage truck and took the backpack but did not witness anyone enter or exit the vehicle. The victim was operating a blue garbage truck, identified as truck number 41, with no plate number available. The victim reported seeing a black male wearing tan pants and a red hooded sweatshirt lingering near the garbage truck while parked in front of a nearby business. The victim was advised to cancel or lock any credit cards that may have been inside the wallet. This incident is under investigation.

9/26 DWI: Police Headquarters received a report from a bystander regarding a driver asleep at the intersection of Montrose Avenue and Scotland Road. Upon arrival, officers observed a black Volvo CX4 stopped in the eastbound lane of Montrose Avenue. The vehicle’s engine was running, and a single occupant was seated in the driver’s seat, leaning over the steering wheel with eyes closed. After several attempts to wake the driver, officers made contact. The individual appeared disoriented and displayed signs of impairment, including the odor of an alcoholic beverage emanating from their breath. Officers attempted to conduct standard field sobriety tests, but due to the driver’s level of impairment and safety concerns, the tests could not be fully completed as the individual was unable to maintain balance. Emergency medical personnel responded to evaluate the driver on scene. The driver was subsequently placed under arrest for suspected Driving While Intoxicated and transported to Police Headquarters for processing.

9/26 Auto Theft: Officers were dispatched to a gas station on Irvington Avenue on a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arrival, the victim reported that they had left their vehicle unlocked and running while entering the office. The victim observed a red vehicle, believed to be a Hyundai Sonata with dark window tints, parked nearby. An individual dressed in black exited the red vehicle, entered the victim’s vehicle, and fled the scene. Both vehicles were last seen traveling east on Irvington Avenue and turning north onto Fairview Avenue.

9/27 Theft/ Shoplifting: Officers responded to a business on Valley Street on a report of a theft. Upon arrival, the reporting party stated that an unknown individual stole an unknown quantity of deodorant. The suspect was described as a male, approximately 5’7” tall, dark complexion, wearing a red hat, black jacket, and gray joggers, with a locks hairstyle. The reporting party was unable to determine the brand, quantity, or total value of the stolen items. After observing the individual take the deodorant, the reporting party stepped away to contact police. The suspect fled the scene in a dark-colored, four-door sedan, possibly black in color, with New Jersey registration, heading south on Valley Street. The reporting party was unable to obtain the license plate number. This incident is being investigated.

9/28 Theft: While on routine patrol in the area of a grocery store on Valley Street, officers observed a male individual known to the department standing near the southwest corner of the building in the area where unused shopping carts are stored. The individual is known to be persona non grata from the premises and had previously been advised not to enter or remain on the property, including the parking lot and exterior areas. The officer confirmed the individual’s identity, placed him under arrest for trespassing without incident, and transported him to police headquarters for processing.

While the arresting officer was in route, a store employee approached another responding officer and reported that a navy blue XXL hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings and two Poland Spring water bottles had been taken from a shopping cart. Upon arrival at headquarters, a search incident to arrest was conducted. Inside the suspect’s backpack, officers located a navy blue XXL hooded sweatshirt with white drawstrings and two Poland Spring 16.9 oz. water bottles matching the description of the stolen property. Also recovered were two Visa credit cards belonging to a third party. The credit cards were secured as evidence, and the Detective Bureau will attempt to contact the cardholder.

A records check revealed the suspect had three active warrants from outside jurisdictions for shoplifting, defiant trespass, and theft. The suspect was charged with Criminal Trespass and Theft, processed, and subsequently transported to the Essex County Correctional Facility.

9/28 Theft: While conducting a directed patrol at a convenience store on Valley Street, an officer was approached by an employee who wished to report a shoplifting incident that occurred earlier in the day at approximately 3:55 p.m. The employee stated that a co-worker observed a suspicious individual inside the store who was pacing between aisles and frequently looking around. The store was crowded at the time, and the employee did not contact police immediately as it was unclear whether any items had been taken. The suspect was described as a Black male wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants, white sneakers, and a black hat. The suspect was also carrying a small backpack. Upon reviewing security footage, store personnel observed the individual taking and concealing a bag of M&M’s candy valued at $2.89 without paying. Store management provided a still photo and video footage of the incident, which were attached to the report and forwarded to the Detective Bureau for follow-up investigation.

9/29 Assault: Multiple officers were dispatched to South Orange Avenue on a report of a male who threatened a female with a knife. Upon arrival, officers met with the victim, who reported that while riding an elevator, she encountered four males she recognized. During the ride, one of the males reportedly pointed a dark-colored knife in her direction while addressing her by name. The victim stated she was in fear for her safety and exited the elevator when it reached her floor. The suspect then reportedly told her he was “just joking.” The victim later informed a friend, who contacted security. A photograph was provided to officers. Officers responded to the room with a security manager and made contact with several occupants. The suspect was identified and taken into custody without incident. A knife with a plastic sheath was recovered from the suspect’s waistband and placed into evidence. No additional weapons were found.

AUGUST 2025

8/5 Aggravated Assault: Patrol responded to a 911 call from a female relating that she had been assaulted. Patrol made contact with the female who stated while driving through town a male she was on a date with punched her in the lip and choked her. The male was on scene and placed under arrest for aggravated assault pursuant to Domestic Violence laws.

8/8 Theft/Shoplifting: An unknown individual stole the morning delivery of bakery goods from 7-Eleven. Later in the day the individual returned to the establishment and police headquarters was notified. Patrol located the individual who lives in Morristown and charged him with theft.

8/9 Package Theft: A resident from Centre Street contacted police headquarters to report a package theft. The resident related that their package was delivered approximately 11:45 a.m. and when she went to retrieve the items shortly after they were missing. The resident reviewed her ring camera and it captured a suspect described as a older black male wearing all black clothing and walking with a limp. The suspect took the packages in a large construction bag and left the scene on an electric scooter. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

8/17 Theft/Shoplifting: Patrol responded to 7-Eleven on a report of a shoplifting. The employee related that a male suspect entered the store concealed a 32 oz bottle of Snapple and left in a vehicle without paying. The detective bureau is actively investigating this incident.

8/18 Theft/Shoplifting: Patrol responded to Walgreens on a report of a shoplifting. An employee related that a black male wearing a green shirt, blue jeans, and a backpack had shoplifted personal care items and fled east down South Orange Ave. Patrol were unable to locate the suspect at this time. The next day, the detective bureau was able to locate the individual and charge him with theft.

8/19 Attempted Burglary: While patrolling a on duty night shift SOPD officer observed two individuals on a property of Montrose Ave. The officer attempted to stop the two individuals but as he pulled up to the residence the two individuals got into a stolen Jeep and fled the scene. The resident was able to provide surveillance footage of the incident and it showed two individuals wearing grey hooded sweatshirts try the front door of the residence as well as the side window checking to see if they were unlocked and then the SOPD officer disrupting them causing them to flee. The detective bureau is actively investigating this incident.

8/23 Theft/Shoplifting: Patrol responded to 7-Eleven on a shoplifting call. The actor concealed an item and left the store without paying. The actor then got on the NJ Transit bus leaving town prior to officers arrival. The detective bureau is actively investigating this incident.

8/26 Theft/Shoplifting: Patrol responded to Walgreens on a report of a shoplifting. The caller related a light skinned black male wearing a black jacket, black sweatpants, black sneakers and a white scarf on his head entered the store with a laundry bag. Moments later the male exited the store with the laundry bag full of unpaid items. Units canvassed the area and were unable to locate the actor. The detective bureau is actively investigating this incident.

8/26 Theft from Auto: An unknown actor gained entry into an unlocked vehicle on Raymond Avenue. Several items were taken from the vehicle. The detective bureau is actively investigating this incident.

JULY 2025

7/1 Sexual Assault: A Newark resident walked into police headquarters to report that she was sexually assaulted at approximately 1 a.m.. She reported that the assault took place in a ride share vehicle by the driver while they were parked on Connet Place in South Orange. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/1 Robbery: SOPD received a call from a resident of Holland Road reporting that he was robbed while waiting for the Jitney in the area of South Stanley Road and South Orange Avenue. The actor was a passenger in a gray Kia Sportage, which was later determined to be stolen out of Jersey City. The actor was described as a black male, approximately 5’10”, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, and gray sweatpants. The victim was robbed of his bag, which contained his wallet, and laptop among other items. The vehicle then fled into Newark and the driver, a Jersey City resident, was later arrested by New Jersey State Police and charged with robbery after admitting to being involved.

7/2 Shoplifting: SOPD received a call from an employee of the 7-Eleven on Valley Street reporting a shoplifting. The actor stole a coffee, a sandwich and a cookie valued at $11. He was described as a white male with shoulder length hair, wearing a tow truck driver uniform. South Orange officers were able to identify the actor after reviewing the security cameras. Officers contacted the actor, who then returned to the store and paid for the items he had taken. 7-Eleven declined to press charges.

7/2 Package Theft: A South Orange police officer stopped an individual who was riding a bicycle in the Tuxedo Park area of South Orange for the municipal ordinance violations of riding a bicycle without a helmet and for riding a bicycle on the sidewalk. During the encounter, the officer was able to determine that the individual had in his possession several stolen packages from Montrose Avenue, South Centre Street, and Centre Street. The individual also admitted to stealing the packages. He was identified as an Irvington resident. He was charged with four counts of theft of packages, as well as possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

7/2 Burglary: South Orange police officers responded to Good Shepherd Pediatrics on Irvington Avenue for an activated burglar alarm. Officers located a broken window in the rear of the property and conducted a search of the premises, which appeared to have been ransacked. An employee and the landlord of the property arrived and checked the property to determine if anything was missing. Five dollars was found to be missing from an envelope in the reception desk. After investigation, detectives a Newark woman charged her with burglary.

7/5 Burglary: SOPD received a call from the business owner of 259 Irvington Avenue reporting a burglary had occurred overnight. Officers responded and observed a shattered glass door and items scattered throughout the establishment. The owner reported the cash box and blank checks to be missing. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/9 Theft: The owner of 7-Eleven on Valley Street contacted SOPD to report multiple thefts of bagels from the daily bread delivery that had occurred betweenJune 27 and July 9. The thefts were captured on the store’s surveillance cameras. The video shows a black male with short black hair and glasses, placing the bagels into a navy blue reusable shopping bag and walking away. Officers later identified a South Orange man as the actor and placed him under arrest for theft.

7/9 Aggravated Assault: South Orange police officers responded to the area of Varsity Road and Milton Place for a call of a disturbance involving a firearm. The caller related he was walking on Varsity Road when a black female with short hair and sunglasses pulled up next to him in a blue Audi SUV and began accusing him of taking pictures in front of her house. The female then threatened him while brandishing a black firearm before fleeing North on Milton Place. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/10 Theft from Auto: South Orange detectives responded to Mayhew Drive for a theft from auto. The caller related his backpack was stolen from the rear passenger seat of his parked vehicle between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. The backpack contained his wallet with several bank cards, a blank check, his driver’s license, and keys. Shortly after the theft, multiple charges were attempted with the victim’s bank cards at various businesses in Newark. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/10 Shoplifting: SOPD received a call from an employee of the Walgreens on South Orange Avenue reporting a shoplifting. Officers responded and a woman from Elizabeth, NJ,, as she was exiting the store. She admitted to shoplifting and was found to be in possession of $178.73 worth of stolen candy as well as drug paraphernalia.

7/11 Theft from Auto: SOPD contacted a resident on Centre Street after an officer located his wallet on Warwick Avenue. The resident then realized his three vehicles had been rummaged through. The incident was captured on the resident’s security camera. The video shows the actor entering the vehicles between 2:18 a.m. and 2:22 a.m. The actor is described as a black male wearing a hooded sweatshirt, and dark pants. He stole a diaper bag, multi-tool, and a wallet from the vehicles. The diaper bag was recovered in a nearby driveway. Detectives identified a Newark man as the actor from the video after he was arrested later in the night for a separate incident and charged him with burglary and theft.

7/11 Trespassing: SOPD received a 911 call reporting an individual on the property of a resident of Warwick Avenue, who was attempting to enter a vehicle parked in the driveway. The actor was identified as the same individual from a previous incident on Centre Street.

7/13 Attempted Burglary: SOPD received a call from a resident of Twin Oaks Road reporting an attempted burglary to the residence. The home’s security camera detected two individuals attempting to gain entry through the front door at approximately 3 a.m. No entry was made. The actors fled before officers arrived. They were described as males wearing gray sweatpants, gray hooded jackets, and gloves. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/13 Burglary: SOPD received a call from a resident of Lenox Ave reporting his BMW X5 to be stolen. Unknown actors entered the residence during the overnight hours between 9:30 p.m. and 3 a.m. through an unlocked window, stole the keys to the vehicle, and stole the vehicle, which was parked in the driveway. The vehicle was later recovered in Newark. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/13 Theft: SOPD received a call from a resident of West Fairview Avenue reporting a package theft. The theft occurred on 7/12 between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m.. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/15 Burglary: SOPD officers responded to a residence on South Ridgewood Road for a burglary which occurred at approximately 2:20 a.m. The homeowner was awakened by the sound of individuals inside the residence and checked his security cameras. He observed four male actors inside his residence prompting him to call police. The actors were all wearing masks and gloves. Three of the actors were wearing all black. One was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and black pants. They appeared to have entered through an unlocked window, stole the keys to the vehicle, and stole the vehicle, which was parked in the driveway. The actors fled before officers arrived. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/16 Package Theft:

A resident of South Orange Avenue reported his package containing $400 worth of ammo was stolen from his front doorstep on 7/14 at 9:25 a.m. The theft was captured on the resident’s security camera. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/18 Package Theft: SOPD received a call reporting a package theft on Irvington Avenue. Officers responded to the area and located the two actors who matched the description given by the caller. After an investigation, officers were able to confirm the actors had stolen the package from a residence on Irvington Avenue. The actors were subsequently placed under arrest and identified as Newark residents.

7/18 Identity Theft: A resident of West South Orange Avenue reported he was the victim of an identity theft. An unknown individual opened a checking account and a savings account in the victim’s name. The victim was able to close the accounts. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/18 Package Theft: SOPD received a call from a resident of Seton Place reporting a theft of two packages. The packages were valued at $350 and were stolen from the front doorstep between 12:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/19 Identity Theft: A resident of South Orange Avenue reported she was the victim of an identity theft. An unknown individual changed the PIN to her bank card, changed the address associated with her bank account, and withdrew $3,700. The victim was able to close the account. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/20 Shoplifting: An employee of the 7-Eleven on Valley Street contacted SOPD to report a shoplifting that had occurred on July 18 at 4:30 p.m.. The employee reviewed the store surveillance cameras and observed a black male wearing a navy blue T-shirt, grey sweatpants and a navy blue head covering shoplift a 24 pack of Red Bull energy drinks. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/21 Fraud: SOPD received a call from an employee of Valley National Bank on Valley Street reporting fraudulent checks. Thirteen fraudulent checks, totaling $3,198.50, were deposited online by an individual between June 17 and June 24. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/21 Shoplifting: While patrolling the 7-Eleven on Valley Street, a South Orange police officer observed a female shoplift a drink and a candy valued at $4.68 and exit the store. The officer detained the female. The owner of the business allowed the female to pay for the items and declined to press charges. The female was banned from the store.

7/22 Attempted Auto Theft: SOPD received a call from a resident of Turrell Avenue reporting an attempted auto theft. The resident was alerted by her security camera. The video showed an individual wearing all dark clothing and gloves gain entry to an unsecured BMW X5, which was parked in the driveway. The actor was unable to start the vehicle and was then observed fleeing in a waiting black Dodge Durango. Nothing was missing and no damage was observed. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/24 Theft: SOPD received a call from an employee of the 7-Eleven on Valley Street reporting a theft of bread that occurred at 4 a.m. and was captured on the store’s surveillance camera. The video shows a black male, with a black beard, wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, and black shoes stealing two rolls from the daily bread delivery. Officers were able to identify the actor an East Orange resident and he was later arrested by South Orange detectives.

7/25 Theft: The owner of the 7-Eleven on Valley Street contacted SOPD to report a theft of bread that occurred at 12:30 a.m. The store’s surveillance camera captured the incident. The video shows a black male wearing glasses, a black shirt, black shorts and orange sandals arrive in a black Hyundai Sonata. The actor steals the bread delivery, returns to his vehicle and flees the area. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

7/26 Theft: SOPD received a call from a resident of Hamilton Road reporting a package theft that occurred at 6:27 a.m. The resident was alerted by her security camera of motion at her front door. When she reviewed the video she observed a black male wearing a black jacket, black pants, black cap, and white sneakers steal her package and flee on a bicycle. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

07/30 Theft: SOPD received a call from a resident of Hartford Court reporting a package theft. The resident captured the act on her Ring camera of a black male wearing a yellow vest, black pants, black t-shirt and brown hat walking towards her porch. The actor is seen taking the packages and leaving in a white van. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.