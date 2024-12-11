South Orange Police Blotter, November 2024

From the South Orange Police Department

11/3/2024-11/10/2024

11/3 Burglary

SOPD received a call from East Orange PD regarding a vehicle that was involved in a motor vehicle accident out of South Orange on Spier Drive. Officers responded to the residence of the vehicle’s owner and observed the front door open, resulting in an interior check. Officers noticed the rear door had been pried open causing damage to the frame and the house appeared to be ransacked. The vehicle in East Orange was towed back to South Orange for fingerprinting and the Detective Bureau is actively investigating.

11/6 Auto Theft

SOPD received a call from a woman stating her motor vehicle was parked on Glenview Road. and when she came out, the vehicle was gone. The vehicle is a black Kia Sportage with front and rear plates out of NY.

11/8 Theft

SOPD received a call from Verona PD inquiring about a vehicle that took off on them. The vehicle came back to a resident on Valley Street. Officers made contact with the owner and she stated the vehicle was parked in a parking garage. She escorted officers to the garage and noticed the vehicle was gone and there was shattered glass on the ground. The vehicle was a black Hyudai Tucson.

11/10 Theft

SOPD received a call about a suspicious person walking up driveways on Varsity Road. Officers observed the individual matching the description and when she saw officers, she dropped a large bag and walked away from it. Officers stopped the individual and she stated the bag was too heavy for her and she was going to get a car to retrieve it. Another officer patrolling noticed a discarded amazon package on a nearby lawn and contacted the owner of the package and the owner confirmed what was in the package. Further investigation revealed the individual committed theft at a residence on Varsity Rd and had an active warrant. Natasha Herrill, 33 years old, from Newark was arrested and transported to police headquarters and then to the county jail.

11/10 Theft

Natasha Herrill, 33 years old, from Newark was arrested for theft from the front porch of a resident on Varsity Rd. Ms. Herrill is known to SOPD and frequents Tuxedo Park area. She was transported to the county jail.

11/15/2024-11/20/2024

11/15 Burglary

SOPD received a call about a commercial burglary alarm and responded to Village Smoke Shop (4 Village Plaza) at 2:24am. Officers observed shattered glass outside of the business and another officer observed an individual running from the store. Officers stopped the individual and camera footage from the store confirmed the individual kicking in the front door and stealing items. The individual was arrested and identified as Anthony Williams, 22 years old, of Newark. Mr. Williams was processed and transported to the county jail.

11/15 Burglary

A resident walked into police headquarters and told officers they believed their home was burglarized. The victim resides on Lenox Ave. and stated they believe their wallet was in their kitchen. The individual’s wallet was found in a stolen vehicle located in Bloomfield, NJ along with other stolen items. The victim’s card had several fraudulent charges as well. The detective bureau is actively looking into this matter.

11/15 Theft

SOPD received a call from a resident on Turrell Avenue, stating several packages were missing. Security footage from the area later revealed the person responsible for the stolen packages. George Rodriguez, 30 years old, from Newark was identified as the suspect by detectives and was arrested on 11/27/2024.

11/20 Theft

SOPD received a call from a resident on South Orange Avenue, stating several packages were missing. Per security footage, it was an individual officers are familiar with. George Rodriguez, 30 years old, from Newark was identified as the suspect by detectives and was arrested on 11/27/2024.

11/23/2024-11/30/2024

11/23 Burglary

SOPD received a call from a resident on Crest Drive stating someone was in their home. The resident stated the alarm was activated and went downstairs to check and saw a flashlight and then observed a dark colored SUV drive off. The resident stated they left the door unlocked and the house did not appear to be ransacked. The detective bureau is actively investigating this matter.

11/23 Auto Theft

SOPD received a call from a resident on Ward Place, stating their vehicle had been stolen. The victim stated the vehicle only has one set of keys, which were still on them. The vehicle, a white Kia Soul was parked and about an hour later was discovered missing. Investigation pending.

11/24 Shoplifting

SOPD received a call from a Stop and Shop employee (407 Valley Street) stating they believed an individual was putting items into a large bag inside the store. Officers responded and stopped the individual in the parking lot. The individual admitted to stealing items. Naquan Fairley, 31 years old, from Union was arrested and transported to police headquarters.

11/29 Burglary

SOPD received a call from a resident on Milton Place stating they observed two individuals rummaging inside a vehicle with ski masks on. Officers responded and spotted the two individuals matching the description. After a brief foot chase, both individuals were taken into police custody. The individuals were both juveniles (15 and 16) and were processed and released to their families from police headquarters.

11/30 Shoplifting

SOPD received a call from an employee at Walgreens (139 South Orange Avenue) stating there was a shoplifting in progress and gave the description of the individual. Officers responded and stopped the individual matching the description. The individual would not respond to officers’ questions but security footage revealed the individual taking several items. Leamon Peak, 37 years old, from Newark was arrested and transported to police headquarters.