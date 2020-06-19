South Orange Police Make Arrest in May 23 Carjacking

South Orange Police report that a 35-year-old East Orange resident has been arrested and charged with carjacking and receiving stolen property in relation to an incident on May 23.

That afternoon, at approximately 2:35 p.m., a Honda Odyssey was stolen from in front of 18 South Orange Avenue while the victim’s nine year old niece was sitting in the backseat, according to a June 17 post on the South Orange Police blotter:

“The suspect drove east on South Orange Avenue and let the young girl out of the vehicle, unharmed, in the area of Prospect Street. Just over a week later the stolen Honda was located and recovered in Orange. The South Orange Detective Bureau investigated the incident which led to the arrest of Naeem Heights a 35 year old East Orange resident who was charged with Carjacking and Receiving Stolen Property. Heights is currently held at the Essex County Jail.”

Chief of Police Kyle Kroll told Village Green via email that the crime recently was upgraded to “carjacking” from “theft after closer review by the Prosecutor’s office and our Lieutenant that is in charge of our Detective Bureau.”

Kroll reports that the arrest was made on June 16.