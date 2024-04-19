Police and FireSouth Orange

South Orange Police: Newark Woman Charged with Assault

by

Woman allegedly punched a South Orange woman in the face while she was sitting in her parked car

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From the South Orange Police Blotter:

April 11, 2024

Assault

South Orange Police responded to the area of Cottage Street on a report that a female victim had been assaulted while sitting inside of her parked car.  The victim advised police that she was punched in the face several times without provocation by a passerby while she was sitting in her vehicle.

Responding officers located Kimberly Burks age 40, of Newark, NJ walking on Irvington Ave. Ms. Burks matched the physical description of the subject who had assaulted the woman on Cottage Street and was detained for further investigation. Kimberly Burks was positively identified as the assailant and was also found to have an outstanding warrant out of Newark. Ms. Burks was placed under arrest and was charged with simple assault.

Related Articles

Columbia High School Junior Wins National Journalism Award

South Orange Middle School Principal Speaks Out Against...

South Orange Maplewood Board of Ed to Conduct...

Columbia High School Senior Recognized as ‘Unsung Hero’...

Realtor Allison Ziefert Reports On What’s Real About...

SOPAC To Host Comedian Liz Glazer, Opening For...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE