South Orange Police: Newark Woman Charged with Assault

From the South Orange Police Blotter:

April 11, 2024

Assault

South Orange Police responded to the area of Cottage Street on a report that a female victim had been assaulted while sitting inside of her parked car. The victim advised police that she was punched in the face several times without provocation by a passerby while she was sitting in her vehicle.

Responding officers located Kimberly Burks age 40, of Newark, NJ walking on Irvington Ave. Ms. Burks matched the physical description of the subject who had assaulted the woman on Cottage Street and was detained for further investigation. Kimberly Burks was positively identified as the assailant and was also found to have an outstanding warrant out of Newark. Ms. Burks was placed under arrest and was charged with simple assault.