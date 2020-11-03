South Orange Police Seek Public Help to ID Man Who Allegedly Struck Officer with Car

South Orange Police are asking the public to assist with identifying a man who allegedly struck a police officer with a stolen car.

The officer was patrolling on Sloan Street on October 22 at around 3 p.m. when he saw a stolen vehicle unoccupied and parked. When the officer saw a man enter the driver’s seat of the stolen car, the officer positioned his marked patrol vehicle behind the parked car and approached the driver, according to the blotter.

The driver allegedly abruptly put the stolen car into reverse, narrowly striking the officer before smashing into the marked patrol unit, police said. The man then drove away, fleeing the scene.

Detectives were able to obtain video of the suspect from a camera on Sloan Street before the suspect entered the stolen vehicle.

SOPD is asking for assistance with the identification of the suspect. If you have any information, call D/Lt. Brian McGuire at (973) 763-3000 ext. 7788 or email [email protected].