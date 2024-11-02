South Orange Police Warn of Potential ATM Scam Ring

From the South Orange Police blotter, 10/19-10/31:

10/23 Theft

SOPD received a report of theft that occurred at the Bank of America (8 South Orange Ave.) where a female related that an unknown male told her that the atm was not working properly and that he can assist her with her transaction. The male then swapped her debit card with a fraudulent one and opened her pin number while over her shoulder and then withdrew money from her account. Detectives are actively investigating the incident and believe this incident is linked to an organized theft ring that works in teams throughout the county and state.

10/25 Theft (Shoplifting)

South Orange patrol units were notified by Stop n Shop (407 Valley St.) security that three current employees were caught stealing items from the store without paying. Patrol units responded and took custody of the suspects and processed them accordingly at police headquarters.

10/27 Walgreens Shoplifting

South Orange PD received a report of a shoplifting incident that occurred on early Sunday morning hours where an unknown suspect entered the store and stole several items without paying and fled in a black Ford Escape vehicle. Detectives investigated the incident and identified the suspect as 33 year old Cecil Mitchell-Thomas of Irvington. Mitchell-Thomas has been arrested by South Orange PD several times for shoplifting offenses and was arrested on 10/29/24 by New Jersey State Police while operating a stolen 2016 Black Ford Escape vehicle taken from West Orange on 10/25/2024. Mitchell-Thomas was charged accordingly for this offense.

Det. Sgt. Frank Auriemma

Detective Bureau