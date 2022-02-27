South Orange Rescue Squad Announces 2022 Board of Directors

From South Orange Rescue Squad:

The South Orange Rescue Squad announces the Board of Directors election results for 2022.

Chief Victor Rothstein

The operations chief, who is responsible for ambulance operations and volunteer staffing.

Victor is a seven-year volunteer Crew Chief who served as Assistant Chief returning for his second year as Chief.

Deputy Chief Annie Carman

2nd in command for ambulance operations, personnel, and the organization of each crew.

Annie is a four-year volunteer Crew Chief who is serving a second year as Deputy.

President Jeffrey Hark

The chief executive of the organization, who focuses on administration and our relationship with the community.

Jeff is a twenty-year volunteer Crew Chief who served eight years as Treasurer.

Treasurer Katherine Alworth

The finance manager, who is responsible for all financial transactions and financial record keeping.

Katherine is a three-year volunteer Crew Chief with the Squad.

Recording Secretary Sally Barksdale

Recording Secretary – official custodian of records, responsible for preparing and filing minutes of board meetings, government filings, run sheets, etc.

Sally is a thirteen-year volunteer with the Squad

Corresponding Secretary Mackenzie Troncone

The serves all notices to members of the Rescue Squad, responsible for distribution of the mail, acknowledgment of donations.

Mackenzie is a nine-year volunteer with the Squad

At Large Board Members

Nicole Craddock

Nicole is a two-year volunteer Crew Chief with the Squad.

Isaiah Cruz

Isaiah is a two-year volunteer member with the Squad.

Michael Dever

Michael is a two-year volunteer Crew Chief with the Squad.

Augustus Valente

August is a four-year volunteer Crew Chief with the Squad.

The Board Members serve for a term of one year.

Visit the new Squad website for CPR classes and other important information.

www.Southorangerescuesquad.org

The South Orange Rescue Squad is an independent 501(c)(3) EMS agency that provides free 911 emergency medical care and transportation to the residents of South Orange and Maplewood, N.J. and the surrounding communities, including Seton Hall University. The Rescue Squad’s operational budget comes from tax deductible contributions from the community, it is not taxpayer funded.

For the past 70 years the SORS has consistently served the community at all hours of the day and night with immediate 911 response and free medical treatment and transportation, without ever charging a fee or sending a bill for services provided.

Contact: Info@southorangerescuesquad.org