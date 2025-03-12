Andy Kim, Tom Malinowski Each to Hold Town Halls March 13

With the U.S. government facing a shut down on Friday, U.S. Senator Andy Kim of New Jersey will be hosting a virtual town hall on Thursday, March 13th, 2025 at 6:05 p.m.

Find information on the town hall at https://www.kim.senate.gov/live/.

Constituents with questions will be able to type them into a text bar and have them added to the queue.

RELATED: NYTimes: Shutdown Looms as Democrats Say They Won’t Back Spending Bill

Former U.S. Rep. Tom Malinowski (NJ-7) will also be hosting a town hall on March 13. Malinowski posted to social media that he was holding the meeting “Since our current representative remains AWOL.”

U.S. Rep. Tom Kean Jr. of NJ-7 has taken heat for not holding open town hall events but says he meets with constituents almost daily in smaller groups. Some constituents have created a petition requesting that Kean hold town hall meetings.

Malinowski’s event will take place on Thursday, March 13, at 7:00 p.m. at the Summit Elks Lodge at 40 Maple St. in Summit, NJ. “Whether you agree with my perspective or not,” Malinowski wrote, “please come to share concerns and ideas about what can be done to get our country to a better place. See the image to RSVP!”

Malinowski’s move follows on a national trend of Democratic officials holding town halls in Republican-led districts as Republicans have pulled back on such events on the advice of Speaker of the House Mike Johnson after video of protests at several town halls went viral.