Essex County Exec. on Booker Bowing out of Presidential Race: ‘The Country’s Loss is NJ’s Gain’

Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. issued a statement Monday reacting to the news that Cory Booker had dropped out of the 2020 Presidential race:

“I am disappointed that my friend Cory Booker has ended his Presidential campaign. The country’s loss is New Jersey’s gain. . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.

If you already have an active subscription, please sign in here. . Email us at [email protected] if you have any difficulty signing in. Manage your account here: https://villagegreennj.memberful.com/account.