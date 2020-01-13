Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. issued a statement Monday reacting to the news that Cory Booker had dropped out of the 2020 Presidential race:
“I am disappointed that my friend Cory Booker has ended his Presidential campaign. The country’s loss is New Jersey’s gain. . . .
Essex County Exec. on Booker Bowing out of Presidential Race: ‘The Country’s Loss is NJ’s Gain’
Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo, Jr. issued a statement Monday reacting to the news that Cory Booker had dropped out of the 2020 Presidential race: