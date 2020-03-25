NJ Globe: South Orange-Maplewood BOE Member Shannon Cuttle Selected as Biden Delegate

According to the New Jersey Globe, South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education member Shannon Cuttle has been selected by Democratic candidate Joseph R. Biden Jr. as a New Jersey delegate.

“I am thrilled to have been selected as a delegate to the Democratic Nation Convention for Vice President Joe Biden, who I believe is the embodiment spirit of the Democratic Party and our shared values,” Cuttle told Village Green.

“As the first openly non-binary trans individual elected to office in our state, I have been given a unique opportunity to represent our SOMA community, and as a member of the LGBTQ+ community on the national stage.”

