Adult Swim Nights Return to the South Orange Pool

Adult Swim Night is back at the South Orange Pool!

On Friday, July 18, from 5 to 8 p.m. grab your floats, rally your crew and dive into an evening of live music, dinner poolside and summer night energy. Adult swing is open to ALL  South Orange adult residents 18 years of age and older and  their guests.

Guest passes are $5. Residents must show pool ID badge OR proof of residency.

Let’s make waves—see you poolside!

And mark you calendars for next month’s Adult Swim, when the South Orange Pool presents Yacht Rock Adult Swim on Friday, August 15, from 5 to 8 p.m.

 

