Dogs Will Have Their Day—Again—September 6 at Maplewood Pool

Pool-paddling pooches are back in Maplewood for the annual Dog Days of Summer event Saturday, September 6, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Community Pool. Cost is $15 per dog.

Preceding the event, pets can get vaccinated for FREE from 10-11 a.m. — also at the Maplewood Community Pool — thanks to the South Orange Animal Hospital. 2025 Pet License Applications will be available. Dogs must be leashed and cats in carriers.

Meanwhile, for residents bringing their dogs to splash in the pool:

Dogs should be friendly and socialize well with other dogs and humans. No fighters or biters. All dogs must be licensed and wearing their tag. Dogs showing signs of aggression will be asked to leave.

One handler can only bring a maximum of two dogs. Dogs must be on leash from the parking lot into the pool area. Please do not bring toys that your dog is possessive over; however, you may bring balls, Frisbees or other toys that they won’t mind sharing.

This event is for dogs to swim in the pool, not for people. Please do not bring your children with the idea that they will be able to go swimming; they will be disappointed.

Register at https://maplewood.recdesk.com/community/program

The Maplewood Community Pool is located at 187 Boyden Avenue, Maplewood, NJ.

The Maplewood Department of Community Services is located at Maplewood Town Hall, 574 Valley Street, Maplewood, NJ. Contact (973) 763-4202.