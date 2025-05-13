Parks & RecreationRecreationSouth Orange

South Orange Pool Opening Delayed to Saturday, June 14

by Laura Griffin

A combination of inclement weather and a failed pressure test on the welding of the pool gutter has set back construction.

written by Laura Griffin
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

The opening of the South Orange Pool, which has been under construction since last fall, is delayed until Saturday, June 14, due to a combination of inclement weather and a failed pressure test on the initial welding of the gutter.

The intermediate pool on May 11, 2025. (Photo by Laura Griffin)

“The weather has not been cooperative and is impacting the project,” said Deputy Village Administrator Peter Travers. “We understand that this news will be disappointing to everyone.”

According to Travers, the Village has been actively recruiting and training summer pool staff “to ensure a smooth and successful opening weekend on June 14-15.”

The opening of the poos has been pushed back to Saturday, June 14. Photo taken May 11, 2025. (Photo by Laura Griffin)

“We’re also pleased to share that two additional improvement projects at the pool have been completed on schedule: the installation of 10 new shade structures and ADA upgrades to the bathhouse,” Travers wrote to residents who are recreation members. “While there will be a slight delay in opening, we’re confident that these enhancements will make the pool more enjoyable and accessible for all visitors.” 

The construction projects have been underway at the pool since last season ended and the work also included replacing the pool gutters in both the main pool and the intermediate pool as well as the associated plumbing with both.

RELATED: South Orange Pool Repairs on Track for Memorial Day Opening, Weather and  Materials Permitting 

 If there are any additional delays to the construction schedule, Travers said, the Village will send out further information. 

In the letter, Travers said the Village is also sending out information to those with children registered for the South Orange  Dolphins swim team. 

The pool opening has been delayed three weeks and if things go smoothly will open on June 14. Photo taken May 11, 2025. (Photo by Laura Griffin)

 

Related Articles

SOMSD Board of Ed Forgoes Intentional Integration Initiative...

Columbia High School Cracks Down on Smoking/Vaping in...

UPDATE: Maplewood & South Orange Mayors Decry Arrest...

Miti Miti Owners Open Medusa, Bring Greek Street...

After 14 Months, SOMSD Board of Ed Ratifies...

South Orange Launches Compassionate Care Kits Drive for...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE
Sign In
Subscribe
@2024 All Rights Reserved.