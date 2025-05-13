South Orange Pool Opening Delayed to Saturday, June 14

The opening of the South Orange Pool, which has been under construction since last fall, is delayed until Saturday, June 14, due to a combination of inclement weather and a failed pressure test on the initial welding of the gutter.

“The weather has not been cooperative and is impacting the project,” said Deputy Village Administrator Peter Travers. “We understand that this news will be disappointing to everyone.”

According to Travers, the Village has been actively recruiting and training summer pool staff “to ensure a smooth and successful opening weekend on June 14-15.”

“We’re also pleased to share that two additional improvement projects at the pool have been completed on schedule: the installation of 10 new shade structures and ADA upgrades to the bathhouse,” Travers wrote to residents who are recreation members. “While there will be a slight delay in opening, we’re confident that these enhancements will make the pool more enjoyable and accessible for all visitors.”

The construction projects have been underway at the pool since last season ended and the work also included replacing the pool gutters in both the main pool and the intermediate pool as well as the associated plumbing with both.

If there are any additional delays to the construction schedule, Travers said, the Village will send out further information.

In the letter, Travers said the Village is also sending out information to those with children registered for the South Orange Dolphins swim team.