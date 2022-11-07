Adamson Ramsey Homes Announces the 6th Annual SOMA Summer Camp Fair on December 11

From Adamson Ramsey Homes:

As the weather starts to get colder, it’s time to start to think about SUMMER!

Looking for information on Summer Camps, but don’t know where to start? Good news! The 6th Annual SOMA Summer Camp Fair is here and happening earlier in the planning cycle!

The Camp Fair, sponsored by Adamson Ramsey Homes, will be held on December 11, 2022 from 1pm – 4pm at The Woodland (60 Woodland Road, Maplewood). Free town parking is available, as well as light refreshments.

Over 25 day and sleep away camps are expected to participate and will provide materials and answer questions regarding their unique programing. “We are thrilled to bring the Camp Fair back in person for the first time in two years! What a joy it is to bring this resource to the community and be at The Woodland again!” All of the camps serve SOMA families and are excited to meet many new families. For a list of camps (updated regularly) and to register (optional) please visit: www.somacampfair.com.

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Emily at 508-259-4094, or email emily.hayeswalsh@compass.com