MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSponsored

Adamson Ramsey Homes Announces the 6th Annual SOMA Summer Camp Fair on December 11

by Adamson Ramsey Homes
written by Adamson Ramsey Homes
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Adamson Ramsey Homes:

As the weather starts to get colder, it’s time to start to think about SUMMER! 

Looking for information on Summer Camps, but don’t know where to start?  Good news! The 6th Annual SOMA Summer Camp Fair is here and happening earlier in the planning cycle!

The Camp Fair, sponsored by Adamson Ramsey Homes, will be held on December 11, 2022 from 1pm – 4pm at The Woodland (60 Woodland Road, Maplewood). Free town parking is available, as well as light refreshments.

Over 25 day and sleep away camps are expected to participate and will provide materials and answer questions regarding their unique programing. “We are thrilled to bring the Camp Fair back in person for the first time in two years! What a joy it is to bring this resource to the community and be at The Woodland again!” All of the camps serve SOMA families and are excited to meet many new families. For a list of camps (updated regularly) and to register (optional) please visit: www.somacampfair.com.

###

If you would like more information about this topic, please call Emily at 508-259-4094, or email emily.hayeswalsh@compass.com

 

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

Maplewood’s 19th Annual Veterans Day Ceremony Friday, November...

PHOTOS: Village Hall Renovation Celebrated With Invitation-Only Grand...

Seth Boyden PTA to Host Two Towns Turkey...

Everything You Need to Know to Vote: 2022...

Giants of Jazz Festival Honors Rufus Reid at...

VIDEO: South Orange Commons 100% Affordable Housing Development...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE