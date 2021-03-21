Amid ‘Passionate’ Community Debates, South Orange-Maplewood BOE President Calls for Civility

South Orange-Maplewood Board of Education President Thair Joshua made the following statement at the March 15, 2021, board meeting. The video can be viewed here.
To the South Orange and Maplewood community:
All of us have experienced challenges during this pandemic.
Loss of stability, loss of income and most tragically, losses of . . .
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.
com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.