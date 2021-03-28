Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

‘An Opportunity of a Lifetime’: Retiring After 27 Years, Business Admin Paul Roth Praises SOMSD, Community, Colleagues

By Bruno J. Navarro access_timeMar-28-2021

Near the 4½-hour mark of his final Board of Education meeting, retiring school district business administrator Paul Roth announced that he had prepared to bid everyone farewell with a 20-page speech.

“No, I’m just kidding,” he added quickly.

Roth announced in January that he would step down from his role overseeing . . .

Dear readers, paywall subscriptions help pay for the quality journalism that makes Village Green a trusted news source. If you already have an active subscription, please  sign in here. 
If you do not have a subscription, please consider subscribing for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month. Click here for more information. For more information on your subscription membership, visit our Paywall FAQs here: https://villagegreennj.com/paywall-faq/. If you have any questions or concerns — or if you’d like to request a free subscription (times are tough, we know), email us at villagegreennj@gmail.com.

Other Stories

  • South Orange-Maplewood Community Gathers for Vigil to Stop Anti-Asian Hate
  • Former Maplewood Elected Officials Endorse Adams & Cripe for Township Committee
    • Screen shot of Paul Roth
  • ‘An Opportunity of a Lifetime’: Retiring After 27 Years, Business Admin Paul Roth Praises SOMSD, Community, Colleagues
  • Maplewood Mayor McGehee Update on School Reopening: Vaccines & Testing for Teachers