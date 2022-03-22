As SOMA Parents, Students & Staff Question School Safety, Superintendent Says Security Town Hall Coming by End of June

South Orange-Maplewood Superintendent of School Dr. Ronald Taylor reports that he plans to host a town hall on safety and security sometime before the end of the 2021-22 school year — when a new director of safety and security is hired.

There’s “no definitive time frame right now,” said Taylor regarding the potential town hall in an email exchange with Village Green. “We are hopeful that it will coincide with the Board approval of our new School and Community Safety Director, so that person will be able to have significant context around the needs of our students, staff and community at large.”

In a followup phone conversation, Taylor said he hoped that the town hall would take place before the end of the 2021-22 school year.

At its March 21 meeting, the Board of Education approved a resolution to contract with HYA “to assist with recruitment efforts for the Director of Safety and Security Position” (Resolution 4274 – I; see below). Last fall, approval of a proposed candidate for the job was pulled from the BOE agenda due to community opposition. Dr. Thomas Shea, who served as Director of Safety & Security for the district since the position was created in 2017, resigned in 2020 to take a position at Seton Hall University.

News of the proposed town hall follows numerous school safety questions and comments from parents, students and staff at recent Board of Education meetings in the aftermath of recent CHS code yellows (read more here and here). The topic has seen renewed focus in the community since the shooting death of CHS student Moussa Fofana last June at the Underhill Sports Complex.

During budget discussions on March 16, Taylor declined to discuss particulars — or even give a broad overview — on security issues when asked by Board of Education members. In a followup email, Taylor said, “I can say that we are always very cautious of discussing security strategies and ideas as they make us more vulnerable.”

At the March 21 BOE meeting, Student Rep Noah Morros commented during his report, “Students and staff deserve to feel safe in our schools. However, this has not been the reality in the past few months at Columbia High School. Nearly every day, you hear about another fight and even recently a student from another school entering the building. How many occurrences have to happen before we tighten the security in our schools? How can we expect our students and teachers to feel safe and thrive in this environment?”

Morros suggested requiring IDs to enter the building, strategic placement of security personnel, and “a stronger focus on helping the root cause of fights in our schools” as potential solutions that are “low cost and needed initiatives” to help students “thrive and retain talent.”

“We are so, so lucky that nothing bad has happened yet. …. Please on behalf of students push forward and strengthen security in our schools,” said Morros.

Taylor referenced Morros’ comments in his response to public comments, saying that discussions on the topic of safety also provoked comments about “the feeling that children of color are being targeted by security personnel.”

Taylor said he wanted to address security “in a thoughtful way … it’s not just about hardening our schools.”

Taylor said the issue was “top of mind” for him at all times.