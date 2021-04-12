Behind the Scenes of Columbia High School’s ‘2020 Hindsight’ Musical

The Columbia High School Musical cast and crew has proven that even amidst a global pandemic, the show must go on! Cleverly titled “2020 Hindsight,” this year’s musical takes audience members on a trip down memory lane, featuring intricate dance numbers and dialogues inspired by a wide range of past CHS musicals.

“2020 Hindsight” begins with a glimpse into the struggles of today’s teenagers as Joseph, played by Cyrus Shields, class of ’22, gazes longingly at past CHS Musical posters. Like his character, Cyrus has felt the disappointment of living through a pandemic, revealing that “it was disheartening having Matilda cancelled just days before opening night”. After being unable to showcase all of last year’s hard work, Cyrus says he feels “so lucky and grateful that the creative team found a way…to do a show this year in spite of the circumstances.”

As the musical progresses, it continues to highlight the unique experiences and emotions of life during a pandemic. The cast incorporates their own struggles into a performance of “It’s the Hard Knock Life” from Annie, marching in protest while carrying signs reading, for instance, “COVID can’t stop this theater kid.” In a mock CNN report, Sylvie Schuetz explains that students felt “separated, detached, and isolated” in light of Matilda’s cancellation. The musical even highlights the struggles of Zoom calls, featuring skits in which teachers never arrive to class and students rush to turn off their cameras after awkwardly dancing alone in their rooms.

While the musical may flow seamlessly from an audience’s perspective, it required a lot of time and effort to reach this point. According to Grace Trenouth, class of ’22, Zoom rehearsals started in December and ended in March, each lasting “anywhere from 20 minutes to 3 hours or more on shooting days.” It ultimately took about 2 days to record the tracks and a week to rehearse and film. Madison McGehee, class of ’23, reveals that “the weather was definitely the biggest challenge” while filming, as “it was really cold” for a significant portion of the shoots, “especially Cats and Legally Blonde.” Despite the weather, Madison says that “it was amazing to perform with the cast again and to connect with so many friends after a tough year for the arts.”

Of course, no production is possible without a backstage crew. Stage manager Eli Goldberg, class of ’21, says that “this year was definitely much different than any other”. With the musical being filmed on location, the crew had to abandon its typical role of building sets and manning lights, and instead “participated in shoots as production assistants.” Eli explains that “it was [the crew’s] job to help out in any way the directors needed [them] to make the shoots go as smoothly as possible.”

While audiences may watch “2020 Hindsight” from behind a screen, the musical provides an engaging, all-immersive experience reminiscent of old times. After a year of cancelled activities and performances, the Columbia Musical is just the thing to watch right now. Tickets are on sale at our.show/chshindsight2 and the musical can be viewed until April 21.

Author Courtney Plaza is a member of Columbia High School’s Class of 2022.