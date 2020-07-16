Black Parents Workshop Presents Report on SOMSD Segregation, Educational Outcomes

From Black Parents Workshop:

The Black Parents Workshop, Inc., as part of its strategy related to its recently settled federal litigation, Black Parents Workshop, Inc. v. South Orange-Maplewood School District, commissioned Dr. Ryan W. Coughlan, an expert in geospatial statistical methods, to analyze the school district’s segregation and educational outcomes. Dr. Coughlan is an Assistant Professor of Education at Molloy College in Rockville Centre, New York. His research has been featured in The New York Times, The Philadelphia Inquirer, and on NPR’s All Things Considered. He has also served as a quantitative data expert in multiple school equity lawsuits.

[See the full report at the end of this article.]

Dr. Coughlan analyzed publicly available school district data, data from the New Jersey Department of Education, U.S. Department of Education Office for Civil Rights (OCR) data, and U.S. Census Bureau data to draw a distinct picture of the many challenges facing the South Orange-Maplewood School District and its two sending districts. Dr. Coughlan’s report confirms many of the concerns raised by the Black Parents Workshop over the last 6 years.