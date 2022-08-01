Black Parents Workshop Says It Will Not Seek Further Legal Action Against South Orange-Maplewood District — For Now

James Davis of the Black Parents Workshop says that BPW has decided not to take further legal action against the South Orange-Maplewood School District at this time as it awaits further action on a settlement with the district.

Davis announced at a virtual town hall in February that BPW might take action this July due to what BPW members cited as non-compliance with a 2020 settlement with the district related to access and equity for Black students. A district spokesperson reported at that time that district believes it is in compliance.

In an interview with Village Green on July 27, Davis said that he finds that the school district is still not fully compliant with the settlement; however, Davis said that the district had recently contacted the settlement monitor, former New Jersey Supreme Court Justice John E. Wallace Jr. — one of the previously enumerated areas of non-compliance cited by BPW.

“The District contacted Wallace this spring after nearly two years,” said Davis. “We are now waiting on next steps with respect to meeting with the monitor.

“I’m hoping we do get to sit down with the monitor but my personal preference would be that we do it in front of a judge so that it would be under oath,” said Davis.

David also elaborated on what he said were areas of non-compliance: “While BPW has acknowledged that the district is in compliance with some items, there are two components of the settlement that continue to be ignored. First, the Equity report by Dr. Fergus is incomplete as it does not include elementary school data or high school data. Second, the District has never invited or permitted BPW to provide any input into the integration plan, which it continues to call a success. And with respect to Justice Wallace, the District was required to contact Justice Wallace in 2020. It is now 2022. It is more than a coincidence that the District contacted Justice Wallace in April after our town hall in February where we pointed out that they had not contacted Justice Wallace. We will continue to pursue all legal remedies so that the students of the district are afforded the benefits of the agreed upon settlement.”

Davis also said that the departure of former Asst. Superintendent of Access & Equity Dr. Gretel Pérez was in direct relation to what the district’s attitude is and was during her time with regard to the settlement.

Village Green contacted Pérez to verify this characterization. Pérez told Village Green that Davis’s statement was accurate but incomplete in the sense that her departure was due to the district’s attitude “both with matters with regard to the settlement and outside of the settlement — it was equity overall.”

Pérez said she did not wish to elaborate further at this time as the settlement is ongoing.

“I’m hoping that the district will take its obligations that it’s agreed to seriously and make whatever adjustments, hires, improvements that it needs so that the kids will benefit ultimately,” said Davis.

In February, SOMSD Communications Director Anide Eustache told Village Green, “Overall, we believe we are in compliance with the settlement agreement of the BPW. If there are any disputes to be addressed or resolved, it would go through the procedures the parties have agreed upon in the settlement.”

Eustache said that the district had made data available on monthly suspensions and expulsions and yearly course enrollment data and:

“In addition, over the course of the past 1 ½ years, the District has:

Launched Cougar Academy to support CHS students who demonstrated a need for more support;

Added four new teachers to CHS and the Middle Schools (total) to academically support underrepresented students;

Engaged with Equal Opportunity Schools at CHS to continue a targeted data driven approach to add underrepresented students to our most rigorous offerings;

Created and made room for funding for the Asst. Supt A&E (interviews are progressing with hope to bring closure the position in the coming weeks);

Year 1 of the Intentional Integration Initiative has been been successful and a proposal for year 2 will be put forward in March to the BOE;

BPW representatives have attended planning meetings with our HR Director regarding a strategy of targeting HBCU’s to assist in recruiting a more diverse teaching force;

Two academic coaches were added to our District this year for teacher support and professional development (as per Dr. Fergus’ recommendation); and we will be proposing 2 more to be possibly added in next year’s budget for Board consideration.”

