Cheer on Columbia High School Cougars at Homecoming, Oct. 10

by The Village Green

CHS football has won all three home games so far this season as it heads into the Homecoming match with Livingston on Friday.

The Village Green
From the Cougar Football Boosters:

The Columbia High School Cougars invite fans to cheer them on at their Homecoming game at 7 p.m. this Friday, October 10, at Underhill Sports Complex, when they take on the Livingston Lancers.

The Cougars have won three straight home games this season — the first time in years they have had that many home wins headed into Homecoming. The team currently has a record of 3-2, bolstered by a resounding 21-12 victory last week against Montclair-Kimberly Academy.

Columbia and Livingston have played each other six times in the last decade, and are tied 3-3 against each other. Columbia is hoping that this week’s home-field advantage and rousing fan support will put them over the top to another win.

This is the Cougars’ first season under the leadership of head coach Lys Rubens Blanc. According to the Cougar Boosters, he has grown the team to its largest roster in recent years, as well as challenged and nurtured the players to boost morale, confidence and create a culture of high personal and athletic standards.

Homecoming begins with a pep rally at Underhill Field on Friday afternoon, and the game kicks off at 7 p.m. The Cougar Snack Shack will be open before and during the game to purchase food, snacks and beverages.

After this Friday’s game, there are two remaining varsity football games:

10/17: away @ Bayonne HS 7 p.m.

10/24: at Home vs Union City 6 p.m.

Senior quarterback Tenzin Armacost makes a run against Newark West Side. (Photo by Daniel Kuhlman)

Sophomore linebacker Jalen Holmes makes a tackle against Orange High School. (Photo by Daniel Kuhlman)

Coach Lys Blanc having a moment with senior running back Jasiel Phair, who leads the team with 669 rushing yards so far this season. (Photo by Daniel Kuhlman)

 

