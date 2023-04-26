Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

CHS Home & School Beautification Committee Turns Utility Box Eyesore Into Art

by The Village Green

The work by artist Sandra Charlap is from a map by cartographer Joe LeMonnier, with calligraphy provided by Sarah Barrows Hayden.

The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Want to know what is happening in your community?
WE MAKE IT EASY!

Try a subscription today, and you’ll get full access to The Village Green and experience the best local news coverage around.

If you are a current subscriber Please login to continue reading.

Choose Your Plan:

Start your $1 trial today and get access to all our exclusive content for a month, plus breaking news alerts and more.

$1.00

Then $7.00 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Start your 30-Day Trial
Yearly Plan

1-Year

$55

Only $4.58 Per Month.
Cancel at anytime.

Subscribe

If you have any questions about your subscription, visit this page.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

‘I Have Power’: Seth Boyden Stepping Program Connects...

South Orange Village Trustee Candidate Profile: Olivia Lewis-Chang

Julie Doran, Pete Travers Are Officially South Orange...

South Orange Village President Candidate Profile: Sheena Collum

Achieve Foundation Invites All Families To Participate In...

SOMSD Board of Education To Meet May 8...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE