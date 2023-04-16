CHS Model UN Brings Home 12 Awards From GWU Model UN Conference

The Columbia High School Model United Nations club, led by advisor and AP US History/AP US Government & Politics teacher Stephanie Rivera, brought home 12 awards — including Outstanding Large Delegation — from the 25th annual Washington Area Model United Nations Conference, held Thursday, April 13-Sunday, April 16 at George Washington University in Washington DC.

“Our co-presidents, Justin Strugger and Robbie Goldman, really led the club to success this entire year,” said Rivera.

“Planning our trip to WAMUNC took a lot of work, but it was definitely worth it,” said Goldman. “We are very proud of the work our club put in and the level of success they were able to achieve, especially winning the Outstanding Large Delegation Award. We are excited to see where the club will go next year and who will take over the executive board (elections are in May).”

“This year, WAMUNC was an incredible experience,” added Strugger. “Every single student walked out of their committee with a smile of their face and an excitement to solve global issues. We try to teach that Model UN is not about an intense memorization of geopolitics, but instead about the basics of diplomacy, confidence in public speaking, problem-solving, resolution-writing, and enthusiasm for meeting people from across the country.” Strugger and Goldman are both seniors at Columbia High School. This fall, Strugger will attend Washington University in St. Louis, and Goldman will attend Cornell University.