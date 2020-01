From James Manno of the South Orange Maplewood School District:

Columbia High School Photography students Shakawath Hussain (Grade 11) & Benji Rothman (Grade 11) were chosen to exhibit their work in the Emerging Artist 32nd Annual High School Art Exhibit at Kean University . . .

Want to read the full story? For unlimited access to the Village Green, subscribe now and get access to all our content for just $45/year, $15/quarter or $5/month.