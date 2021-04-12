MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

CHS Scholarship Fund Extends Application Deadline to May 17

From the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund:

The Columbia High School Scholarship Fund has extended its application deadline to May 17!

Due to COVID restrictions, the Columbia High School Scholarship Fund will NOT be distributing scholarship applications in person at CHS this year. We urge you to visit our website at www.chssf.org where applications can be filled out online and printed from the website.

Applications MUST be postmarked by Monday, May 17, and they MUST be sent to the post office box indicated in the materials (CHSSF, P.O. Box 315, Maplewood, NJ 07040). DO NOT return them to CHS.

CHS seniors and graduates are encouraged to apply. The scholarships are need-based and can be used for ANY kind of post-secondary education from trade or technical school, to community college, four-year college and even graduate school. The awards are for one year only; recipients must re-apply each year.

Please contact Mrs. Carol Barry-Austin at 973-761-1048 or carolba321@aol.com with any questions.

