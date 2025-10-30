Coalition on Race Hosts “Now More Than Ever: How All Students Benefit from Integrated Schools” on Nov. 12

From The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race:





It’s been seven years since the South Orange & Maplewood School District and our two towns committed to district-wide school integration. In 2020, the district formally launched its Intentional Integration Initiative (III) — a bold step toward integration, equity and fostering the sense of belonging that is foundational to students’ individual and collective success. There’s been plenty of discussion – and debate about the rollout, among board of education candidates and on social media.



The South Orange/Maplewood Community Coalition on Race invites all to take a post-election look at this important initiative during, “Now More Than Ever: How All Students Benefit from Integrated Schools.” This special event will take place on Wednesday, November 12, in the Columbia High School auditorium from 7:30 to 9:00 p.m. It is free to the public and advance registration here is appreciated but not required.



Hosted by the Schools Committee, the forum will pull back the curtain on “why,” we have committed to integrated schools, the many benefits of integrated schools and “where” sustained intentional integration can take our students and our community. The conversation offers families — especially those with young children and newer residents who weren’t in SOMA in 2020— a chance to learn about our history and how our children and community gain from integration, especially as the Board of Education, with three new members, considers its future. This also comes at a key moment when integration and equity work are under attack from Washington, D.C., and we are in the midst of the challenges that come with implementation.



Discussion topics include:

The community’s efforts to desegregate the schools over the last 40+ years

How integration benefits children of all backgrounds

Overview of how the current III works

Debunking myths about the III plan

The panel discussion will include Dr. Amy Stuart Wells, chief research officer at Bank Street College of Education and professor emerita at Columbia University’s Teachers College. A national expert on pedagogy, integration and equity, she will explain how integrated schools and belonging benefit all students academically, socially and beyond.

Joining Dr. Wells is Rhena Jasey-Goodman, assistant director of teacher induction at Montclair State University’s Center for Pedagogy. Ms. Jasey-Goodman was a renowned teacher from 2003-2008 at the Seth Boyden Demonstration School, and she is a Columbia High School graduate who was a student during the school district’s first effort to intentionally integrate – the 1980s Marshall-Jefferson pairing.

A moderated discussion with questions from the audience will follow. The program will be filmed and a recording will be available after the event.