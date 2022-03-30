Columbia High School Debate Team Has Great Success at NJ State Championship

From Columbia High School Debate Team Manager Brian Nesin:

Columbia High School’s newly founded debate team had two entries in the New Jersey Speech and Debate League State Championship recently and both debaters — Claudia Nesin and Rachel Goldsmith — reached the finals rounds. Nesin, JV Lincoln Douglas Debate, was a semi-finalist and Goldsmith, novice Lincoln Douglas Debate, was a quarter-finalist.) This was very impressive for a new team, which is competing against much larger and established high school programs.

The team, started by students last year, has been doing a form of debate called Lincoln-Douglas, which is a one-on-one event that focuses on values more than specific policies. The team has been having training sessions over Zoom with a debate coach from Texas, and has entered tournaments sponsored by the NJ Speech and Debate League and the Newark Forensic League.

The topic the team debated last weekend was “Resolved: In a democracy, a free press should prioritize objectivity over advocacy.” Debate is a great training in research, critical thinking, and public speaking, and it was a formative experience for public figures like [South Orange Village President] Sheena Collum and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The debate was a two-day event held at Hunterdon Central High School in Flemington, NJ. Each debater had to do five debates, assigned either the affirmative or negative position, before qualifying for finals.