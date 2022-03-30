MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth OrangeSports

Columbia High School Debate Team Has Great Success at NJ State Championship

by The Village Green
The Village Green
0 FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

From Columbia High School Debate Team Manager Brian Nesin:

Columbia High School’s newly founded debate team had two entries in the New Jersey Speech and Debate League State Championship recently and both debaters — Claudia Nesin and Rachel Goldsmith — reached the finals rounds.  Nesin, JV Lincoln Douglas Debate, was a semi-finalist and Goldsmith, novice Lincoln Douglas Debate, was a quarter-finalist.) This was very impressive for a new team, which is competing against much larger and established high school programs.

The team, started by students last year, has been doing a form of debate called Lincoln-Douglas, which is a one-on-one event that focuses on values more than specific policies. The team has been having training sessions over Zoom with a debate coach from Texas, and has entered tournaments sponsored by the NJ Speech and Debate League and the Newark Forensic League.

The topic the team debated last weekend was “Resolved: In a democracy, a free press should prioritize objectivity over advocacy.” Debate is a great training in research, critical thinking, and public speaking, and it was a formative experience for public figures like [South Orange Village President] Sheena Collum and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The debate was a two-day event held at Hunterdon Central High School in Flemington, NJ. Each debater had to do five debates, assigned either the affirmative or negative position, before qualifying for finals.

Rachel Goldsmith

Claudia Nesin

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

Related Articles

South Orange to Host Celebration for New Police...

Latin Music Icon Eddie Palmieri Coming to SOPAC...

South Orange Approves Fire Dept. Merger Contract, Maplewood...

South Orange to Vote on Gas-Powered Leaf Blower...

Board of Ed to Host Special Meeting March...

Indoor Mask Mandate Remains in Place for Preschools...

Sign In
Subscribe
@2021 All Rights Reserved.
CLOSE
Now More Than Ever, We Need Each Other.

Village Green brings you vital news
about your community every day.

Please help us continue to keep you informed.


Sign In
Subscribe
CLOSE