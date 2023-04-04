Columbia High School Fencer Lindsey Minor Signs With Temple University

Lindsey Minor, a 17-year-old Columbia High School senior, recently committed to Temple University where she will fence at the Division 1 level with Temple Coach Jennie Salmon.

Minor, a left-handed, C21 rated Epee fencer, has been fencing since the 7th grade and has won several titles. She is also involved in numerous groups including Jack & Jill, M.A.C. Scholars, Student Council and serves as a Youth Representative Board Member for the Barat Foundation, working to aid underserved communities by diversity, inclusion and beautifying public space through the arts.

Minor is a member of The Fencers Club in New York City and New Jersey Fencing Alliance in Maplewood, NJ.

Here’s some more info:

Minor had a stellar fencing season with a 92% victory rate, winning 24 out of 26 bouts.

Minor was awarded the Most Valuable Fencer award, along with two other awards in honor of her coaches, two years in a row (Junior and Senior)

Minor ranked 2nd in New Jersey at the Girls High School Epee State Fencing Championship (12th grade/February 2023)

Minor made the First All-State Team and Position her Senior year, First All-State Team Junior year and Third All-State Team in her Freshman year

Minor ranked 3rd in New Jersey at the Girls High School Epee State Fencing Championship (11th grade/February 2022)

Placed 6th in Division ll Women’s Epee National Championships at Philadelphia Summer Nationals (July 2021)

Placed 33rd in Cadet Women’s Epee at Philadelphia Summer Nationals (July 2021)

Ranked 7th in New Jersey at the Girls High School Epee State Fencing Championship (9th grade/February 2020)

Won the Columbia High School Fencing 4×4 Award (9th grade/March 2020)

“I’m so proud of Lindsey and am excited to see her fence at the college level,” said Deirdre Guice, Minor’s mother and Co-President of the CHS Parents Fencing Association.