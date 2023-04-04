Columbia High School Fencer Lindsey Minor Signs With Temple University

Lindsey Minor, a 17-year-old Columbia High School senior, recently committed to Temple University where she will fence at the Division 1 level with Temple Coach Jennie Salmon.
Minor, a left-handed, C21 rated Epee fencer, has been fencing since the 7th grade and has won several titles. She is also involved in numerous groups including Jack & Jill, M.A.C. Scholars, Student Council and serves as a Youth Representative Board Member for the Barat Foundation, working to aid underserved communities by diversity, inclusion and beautifying public space through the arts.
Minor is a member of The Fencers Club in New York City and New Jersey Fencing Alliance in Maplewood, NJ.
Here’s some more info:
- Minor had a stellar fencing season with a 92% victory rate, winning 24 out of 26 bouts.
- Minor was awarded the Most Valuable Fencer award, along with two other awards in honor of her coaches, two years in a row (Junior and Senior)
- Minor ranked 2nd in New Jersey at the Girls High School Epee State Fencing Championship (12th grade/February 2023)
- Minor made the First All-State Team and Position her Senior year, First All-State Team Junior year and Third All-State Team in her Freshman year
- Minor ranked 3rd in New Jersey at the Girls High School Epee State Fencing Championship (11th grade/February 2022)
- Placed 6th in Division ll Women’s Epee National Championships at Philadelphia Summer Nationals (July 2021)
- Placed 33rd in Cadet Women’s Epee at Philadelphia Summer Nationals (July 2021)
- Ranked 7th in New Jersey at the Girls High School Epee State Fencing Championship (9th grade/February 2020)
- Won the Columbia High School Fencing 4×4 Award (9th grade/March 2020)
“I’m so proud of Lindsey and am excited to see her fence at the college level,” said Deirdre Guice, Minor’s mother and Co-President of the CHS Parents Fencing Association.