Columbia High School Offices to Relocate During Asbestos Abatement This Summer

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent of the School District of South Orange & Maplewood, and Frank Sanchez, Principal of Columbia High School, sent the following message [July 6, 2023] regarding the relocation of high school’s offices while asbestos abatement work is completed this summer.

Dear Families, Staff, and Board of Education members,

Due to important asbestos abatement work at Columbia High School (CHS) this summer, the high school will be closed to the public as of Monday, July 10th, and remain closed until late August. The projected completion date of the abatement work is August 25. Please keep in mind this is only a projection.

The following is a list of Columbia High School offices and their temporary locations while the work is being done.

CHS Main Office

South Orange Middle School

70 North Ridgewood Road

South Orange, N.J.

Frank Sanchez, Principal

Ph: 973-762-5600, x 1012

CHS Counseling Department

Clinton Elementary School

27 Berkshire Road

Maplewood, N.J.

Anthony Vecchione, Director of Counseling

Ph: 973-762-5600, x 1040

Liz Petroccia, x 1030

Renee Florio, x 1032

CHS Athletic Department

Clinton Elementary School

27 Berkshire Road

Maplewood, N.J.

Richard Porfido, Athletic Director

Ph: (973) 762-5600, x 1024

Stephanie Goncalves, Secretary of Athletics & Activities

Ph: (973) 762-5600, x 1025

Note: Athletic physicals and registration paperwork should be dropped off at South Orange Middle School’s rear entrance at the security guard area between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience resulting from these relocations. Please know that this work is part of our ongoing commitment to providing a safe environment for our students, staff, and everyone who visits Columbia High School. We greatly appreciate your understanding.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent

School District of South Orange & Maplewood

Frank Sanchez, Principal

Columbia High School