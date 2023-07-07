MaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

Columbia High School Offices to Relocate During Asbestos Abatement This Summer

From the South Orange-Maplewood School District:

Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent of the School District of South Orange & Maplewood, and Frank Sanchez, Principal of Columbia High School, sent the following message [July 6, 2023] regarding the relocation of high school’s offices while asbestos abatement work is completed this summer.

Dear Families, Staff, and Board of Education members,

Due to important asbestos abatement work at Columbia High School (CHS) this summer, the high school will be closed to the public as of Monday, July 10th, and remain closed until late August. The projected completion date of the abatement work is August 25. Please keep in mind this is only a projection.

The following is a list of Columbia High School offices and their temporary locations while the work is being done.

CHS Main Office
South Orange Middle School
70 North Ridgewood Road
South Orange, N.J.
Frank Sanchez, Principal
Ph: 973-762-5600, x 1012

CHS Counseling Department
Clinton Elementary School
27 Berkshire Road
Maplewood, N.J.
Anthony Vecchione, Director of Counseling
Ph: 973-762-5600, x 1040
Liz Petroccia, x 1030
Renee Florio, x 1032

CHS Athletic Department
Clinton Elementary School
27 Berkshire Road
Maplewood, N.J.
Richard Porfido, Athletic Director
Ph: (973) 762-5600, x 1024
Stephanie Goncalves, Secretary of Athletics & Activities
Ph: (973) 762-5600, x 1025

Note: Athletic physicals and registration paperwork should be dropped off at South Orange Middle School’s rear entrance at the security guard area between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m.

We apologize for any inconvenience resulting from these relocations. Please know that this work is part of our ongoing commitment to providing a safe environment for our students, staff, and everyone who visits Columbia High School. We greatly appreciate your understanding.

Sincerely,

Dr. Ronald Taylor, Superintendent
School District of South Orange & Maplewood

Frank Sanchez, Principal
Columbia High School

