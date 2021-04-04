Columbia High School Presents ‘2020 Hindsight’ All-School Virtual Streaming Musical, April 8-11

From CHS Musical, April 4, 2021:

Today, Columbia High School announced that it will present its all-school musical as a virtual musical event. “2020 Hindsight” is available for streaming on April 8-11, 2021. Tickets are on sale now at: our.show/chsmusical and proceeds will benefit and celebrate the long-standing tradition of the CHS All-School Musical.

Reimagined by the award-winning CHS Musical direction team of Tricia Benn and Bethany Pettigrew, with music direction by Jacob C. Ezzo, 2020 Hindsight is a ‘musical movie’ with an original and entertaining screenplay written by local Peabody Award winning writer Jenny Turner Hall. As the story unfolds, we find CHS theatre students stuck in the pandemic wishing they could be back on stage — and reminiscing about previous shows performed at CHS.

The project was professionally filmed in Maplewood, New Jersey during the pandemic using Covid-safe practices and will be sure to warm your heart and help you look forward to happier times. The event is suitable for all ages.

Here’s what the directors said about CHS’ 2020 Hindsight

Tricia Benn, Director: The best thing was seeing the students together laughing and having fun. A little bit of normalcy in this crazy time.

Bethany Pettigrew, Director: We had a blast working on “2020 Hindsight”, even with the many challenges and obstacles of the pandemic. Our talented students deserved an opportunity to perform and we’re so excited to share the fruits of their labor!

Jacob C. Ezzo, Vocal Musical Director: It has been such a pleasure and privilege working on Hindsight 2020. Watching the process unfold and providing an outlet for theatre to not only survive, but thrive, during the pandemic has been a highlight of this past year, and we are so excited to push the boundaries yet again!

LuAnne Kleppe, Producer: People in SOMA have always been so supportive of the CHS All-School Musical, I hope that excitement carries over and every family would view the show. It’s the same direction team and talented students, just a different venue — and we won’t sell out!

More about 2020 Hindsight

The website is easy to navigate and purchase your viewing reservation. There is extra content about former shows and the awards that we have won or have been nominated for. Take some time to review the Who’s Who section and support our Patrons who placed ads on the site.

Bethany and Tricia spent some time on Zoom with former cast members, reminiscing about the shows they were in at CHS and learning about where their paths have taken them after high school. You can view these “Alumni Stories” on the ticket site under the tab About/Alumni.

About Columbia High School’s All-School Musical

The CHS All-School Musical has been in existence for over 50 years, providing students with the experience of professional theatre from acting, singing, and dancing, to set building and stage crew, and playing music in the orchestra.

For the last 20 years, the musicals have been choreographed by Tricia Benn and Bethany Pettigrew, an amazing duo and former Broadway performers. For the last seven years, this talented team has also been directing the productions. They are supported now for stage productions by Associate Director, Robert Cohen; Producer, LuAnne Kleppe; Vocal Musical Director, Jacob C. Ezzo; Instrumental Music Director, Peter Bauer; Lighting Designer/Technical Director, Tara Marie Abbondante; and Set Builder, Marc Matalon.

With nearly 200 students participating in the cast, crew, orchestra or as a helpful volunteer, the CHS Musical is the largest student activity at Columbia High School.