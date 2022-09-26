Columbia High School Puts Focus on Mental Health for Freshmen

On September 23, Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez welcomed Dr. Mykee Fowlin — “a psychologist, performer and poet” — for an annual assembly for freshmen on “bullying, identity and self-worth.”

The assembly, underwritten by the Maplewood Lions Club, served as an introduction to the upcoming Week of Respect in October and capped CHS’s activities around Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, an observance made all the more urgent after the death of CHS student Cole Longworth last school year.

In an email, Sanchez updated families of 9th graders on other supports such as suicide awareness hotline information that is now on the back of each new student ID card. “We also made our Freshmen aware of the mental health resources we have here at Columbia.” Sanchez wrote, “You may also want to sit with your child and review the CHS Counseling website to learn more about the academic and mental health supports we offer.”

If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org to reach the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline.

Sanchez finished the email by writing, “Transitioning to a big high school like Columbia is exciting, but it is also a challenge. Although we are so proud of how well many of our Freshmen are doing, we also need your help to let us know if your child is struggling. Together, we can ensure your child has the best high school experience possible!”

From CHS Principal Frank Sanchez:

Today we were fortunate to welcome back CHS-favorite, Dr. Mykee Fowlin, a psychologist, performer, and poet, for an assembly for our Freshmen. This is always one of the highlights of the year as Dr. Fowlin always brings his A-game as he speaks to our 9th-grade students about bullying, identity, and self-worth.

We thank the Maplewood Lions Club donation that helped underwrite this assembly which we held this week as part of September being Suicide Awareness Month and in preparation for October’s Week of Respect. It was clear from the way the students were engaged that they enjoyed Dr. Fowlin’s message. In fact, we hope the assembly can be part of your family’s dinner discussion tonight or later during the weekend! (You might want to ask your child about the sushi restaurant tea cup.)

Ms. [Melissa] Butler and I will also like to remind parents that our students have brand new ID cards that have life-saving suicide awareness hotlines on the back of each card. We also made our Freshmen aware of the mental health resources we have here at Columbia. We thank Dr. Taylor and the Board of Education for continuing to support these measures. You may also want to sit with your child and review the CHS Counseling website to learn more about the academic and mental health supports we offer. (We had two counselors lead the Freshman Parent Night last; you can find the link to the video below at the end of the email.)

Transitioning to a big high school like Columbia is exciting, but it is also a challenge. Although we are so proud of how well many of our Freshmen are doing, we also need your help to let us know if your child is struggling. Together, we can ensure your child has the best high school experience possible!

