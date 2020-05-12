Columbia High School ‘Senior Salute’ Community Lawn Signs Now On Sale

From the Columbia High School Home and School Association:

We’re all trying to figure out how to best recognize and celebrate the CHS Class of 2020. While a team of volunteers and the CHS administration are working to figure out what’s possible in June, you can do your part now by purchasing a CHS Senior Salute lawn sign to display proudly.

In addition to providing every member of the senior class a free personalized lawn sign, we are inviting the whole community to show support for our graduates by purchasing a $20 sign. Retail businesses in Maplewood and South Orange will be offered a sign to display free of charge.

Proceeds from every purchase help fund the campaign to celebrate the Class of 2020 and free delivery to your yard or building is included! The signs are available now at CHSCougarShop.com, and while you’re there you can also purchase lots of great CHS gear and accessories — and it can all be delivered to your doorstep together!

Thanks for your continued support of our senior class.