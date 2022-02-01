Columbia High School Special Dance Company Honors Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Arts & CultureMaplewoodSchools / KidsSouth Orange

From Columbia High School Principal Frank Sanchez:

This month our students commemorated the exceptional life and achievements of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. In addition to appearing on the aforementioned CCN episode, the CHS Special Dance Company also appeared in the Coalition of Race’s annual MLK observance. You can see them perform on YouTube (starting at 1 hour 11 minutes point). Great job, Ms. Point Du-Jour and Special Dance dancers!

By the way, you can check out some of the Special Dance students in the 1984 yearbook below during one of this month’s Throwback Twitter posts (We thank the Maplewood Library for access to their CHS online yearbooks.)

