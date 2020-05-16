Columbia High School Special Dance Company to Stream Performance, May 29

From James Manno, Fine Arts Supervisor of the South Orange Maplewood School District:

Mark your calendars! On Friday May 29 at 8pm Columbia High School’s Special Dance Company will stream a performance celebrating 49 years at CHS.

The Special Dance Company of Columbia High School is comprised of sophomores, juniors, and seniors who are chosen through a selective audition process. Ain’t Nothing Gonna Break My Stride by Matthew Wilder is the theme song for 2020. Click here to watch the semi-live performance on May 29.

The company’s annual performance is usually held in May, but due to the coronavirus this year’s performance will be streamed for the community to enjoy.

The company also performs throughout the year and attends various field trips and master classes. Performance credits include: NJ Performing Arts Center, Two River Theater, Essex Country Metro West Dance Festival, Teen Arts Festival, National High School Dance Festival, NJ High School Dance Festival, Dance Gala for NJ and Eastern District, Pulse on Tour, and the South Orange-Maplewood Community.