Columbia High School Students Featured in 2023 Emerging Artist Exhibition

From James Manno:

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, students, parents, visual art educators and arts administrators from across New Jersey gathered at Kean University’s James Howe Gallery located in the Vaughn Eames building on the Union campus, to celebrate the 35th Emerging Artist Exhibition sponsored by the Art Administrators of New Jersey (AANJ).

This exhibit presents art work produced by students who are studying art in high schools throughout the State of New Jersey. The works are judged and Awards of Merit and Honorable Mention are granted to student artists. Award recipients are eligible to submit a portfolio of images and compete in the Art Administrators’ Achievement Award program in which one student will be selected to receive an additional cash recognition and Governor’s Award in the spring.

This year’s show included art pieces from twenty-eight students from twenty-one high schools across the state.

This year Columbia High School was represented by visual art students Regie Deeble-Jackson (junior); Cameron Dickson (senior). Regie’s mixed media art piece “Muted Noise”, made with acrylic and newspaper, hung next to Cameron’s art work “Respire” which was made with watercolor, marker and colored pencil.

Kean University professor adjudicators awarded Cameron Dickson with a Blue Ribbon Award of Merit which makes him eligible to compete in the Art Administrators’ Achievement Award Program with a chance to receive a Governor’s Award in the spring.

Regie Deeble-Jackson (junior) is in the Art 3 Honors Class at Columbia High School taught by Ms. Kandice Stewart and Cameron Dickson (senior) is an AP Studio Art student in Ms. Alexandra Cappucci’s class.