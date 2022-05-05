Columbia High School Team Wins NJ Chinese Cultural Project Contest

On April 30, 2022, the Columbia High School team won the 14th New Jersey Chinese Cultural Project Contest in Seton Hall University.

This cultural contest was a research-based project which took more than five months and had semi-final and final rounds. This year the research topic was: “How Do TV Shows Reflect the Chinese and American Cultures?” The students performed interviews, conducted a survey, analyzed the data and prepared slides for the semi-final. For the final, the students presented their research findings and illustrated their analyses with skits.

The students won high praise and big applause from the audience and the judges, who ruled that they did an excellent job in both presentation of the research and performance of the skits.

Liping Meng was the adviser of the CHS team. The team’s final presenters were Silas Silverman-Stollof, Irene Chen, Sabrina Mannion, Nigel Hu and Sophia Tierney. The other team members included Charlotte McCourt, Lola Christie and Abigail Freeman. Jenny Lezzi and other students of the Chinese program helped make props for the final presentation.