Columbia HS and the Loft to Host Teen Dating Violence Awareness Workshop, April 6

From CHS Principal Frank Sanchez:

Teen Dating Program – April 6th at 1pm

Prior to our break, we heard a clear clarion call from our students about the horrific actions many of them have experienced or witnessed. Since then, we have provided our students with counseling services, and many faculty members and administrators have met to plan for future programming focusing on this initiative.

Our first program will be this Tuesday, thanks to the LOFT. Dating violence is more common than people think, especially among teens & young adults. Did you know that 1 in 3 teens in the U.S. will experience physical, sexual, or emotional abuse from someone they’re in a relationship with before they become adults?

We asked the students to join The LOFT in an open discussion about Teen Dating Violence on Tuesday, April 6th at 1pm (see attached flyer for details).