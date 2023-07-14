Community First Soccer Teams Have An Outstanding Season

From Douglas Dobie:

It has been a fantastic season of achievement for Community First Soccer girls and boys teams and their players from the local community. Congratulations to all teams for achieving success on the field and sharing an exciting season full of growth, bonding, and joy.

It has been a pleasure to witness the growth in maturity, confidence, and passion that CFS players have displayed over the past year. To see young players learn what it means to be a team and good teammates – the responsibility of being there for your team in big games and present at every practice; to embrace the discipline and hard work it takes to become a talented soccer player; sharing the thrill of scoring big goals, making big saves, winning championship, and suffering tough losses; the friendships between teammates, coaches, and parents and bonds of community formed on the journey. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to making this season a great success and joy to be a part of.

Thank you to all the players, parents, coaches, and the local community for the support in making Community First Soccer a wonderful place to learn the beautiful game of soccer and be part of a soccer community!

⚽ To find out more about Community First Soccer, visit www.communityfirstsoccer.com ⚽