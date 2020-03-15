Community Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

COVID-19: SOMA Family Support Fund

By access_timeMar-15-2020

South Orange Village and Maplewood Township have created a fund to support local families who are impacted by our schools closing. Losing hourly pay, facing unexpected child care costs, or facing other pandemic related challenges. Please give some thought to financial support, in addition to all those amazing grocery donations.

COVID-19: SOMA Family Support Fund is a joint initiative undertaken by South Orange Village and Maplewood Township, NJ and administered by Parenting Center of South Orange Maplewood School District. A special thanks to Rent Party for their partnership in providing logistical assistance in launching our online fundraiser.

Thank you Sheena CollumFrank McGeheeGreg Lembrich, Karen Weiland, and Chris Dickson for rallying our community to support our vulnerable families!

Donate here. 

