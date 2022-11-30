Eagle Island Camp for Girls in the Adirondacks Opens Registration for Summer 2023

From Eagle Island Camp:

Located on its own wooded island on Upper Saranac Lake in New York’s Adirondack Mountains, Eagle Island is a youth camp, a National Historic Landmark, and one of the best-preserved examples of Adirondack Great Camp architecture. Its mission is to inspire and empower girls to be confident, collaborative, and courageous.

Eagle Island is a former Girl Scout Camp that was gifted to the Girl Scouts of the Oranges and Maplewood, NJ in 1938. The camp closed in 2008. Many alumni, family, and friends live in and around the greater Essex County, NJ area.

Today, the camp is owned and operated by Eagle Island, Inc. (formerly known as the Friends of Eagle Island), a nonprofit corporation with the mission of preserving this unique summer camp and historic landmark.

Eagle Island offers one and two-week overnight programs for girls for ages 9 -17.

Activities include sailing, swim lessons, paddling, STEM-inspired outdoor education, nature education, crafts, traditional camp survival skills, and much more!

In addition to youth camping, Eagle Island also offers family camps and women’s weekends.

Ready to plan your summer? Registration for 2023 is open! Eagle Island will also be present at the Camp Fair in Maplewood at the Woodland on December 11, 2023, from 1-4 pm. Come and meet some of the staff and campers and learn more about the exciting programs offered on the Island!

To learn more about Eagle Island visit www.eagleisland.org.

Camp is a life-changing experience that should be accessible to all regardless of ability to pay. Eagle Island offers generous financial assistance packages to camper families on a first come first serve basis. To learn more about their financial assistance visit www.eagleisland.org/financial-assistance

To learn more about the December 11 Camp Fair in Maplewood visit www.adamsonramsey.com.