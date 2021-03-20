From Essex County on March 19, 2021:

Essex County is vaccinating teachers and school support staff! Any resident of Essex County who works for a school district, or any employee of an Essex County school district is eligible to sign up for these vaccination appointments, which will be held at the K-Mart in West Orange. Starting 3/18/21 at 5:00 pm, slots will open up at EssexCovid.org for school employees to sign up. It is on a first come, first serve basis. School ID MUST be shows when arriving at the appointment.