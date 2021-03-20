COVID-19 Health & Wellness Schools / Kids

Essex County Is Vaccinating Teachers and School Support Staff

By access_timeMar-20-2021

From Essex County on March 19, 2021:

Essex County is vaccinating teachers and school support staff! Any resident of Essex County who works for a school district, or any employee of an Essex County school district is eligible to sign up for these vaccination appointments, which will be held at the K-Mart in West Orange.  Starting 3/18/21 at 5:00 pm, slots will open up at EssexCovid.org for school employees to sign up.  It is on a first come, first serve basis.  School ID MUST be shows when arriving at the appointment.

Other Stories

  • Essex County Is Vaccinating Teachers and School Support Staff
  • First and Last: When the Pandemic Became Real for One Maplewood Photographer
  • South Orange-Maplewood 'Tentative' Phase 4 to Begin April 19; Spring Break Details; Important Deadlines
  • Essex County Announces Upcoming Schedule of COVID-19 Testing Sites