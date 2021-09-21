Essex County School Board to Hold Meeting in Maplewood September 22

The Essex County School Board Association will host its monthly meeting at The Woodland in Maplewood on Wednesday, September 22, 2021. Members of the public are invited in person and virtually.

“This will be the first time SOMSD has hosted a NJSBA Essex County School Board meeting, ” reports Shannon Cuttle, Essex County School Board Association Vice President, NJSBA Board of Directors Essex County Representative, South Orange Maplewood Board of Education First Vice President. “This is a great opportunity to welcome fellow board colleagues from across Essex County and beyond to our beloved Maplewood/South Orange community and showcase our amazing students and staff.”

During the meeting South Orange-Maplewood student artwork will be showcased and students from the Columbia High School music program will perform prior to the beginning of the formal meeting.

The meeting starts at 6:00 p.m. at The Woodland, 60 Woodland Road. Registration and masks are required. The meeting also includes a virtual option.

According the the Association, “The in person meeting will start with a dinner and networking session between 6-7:15pm and then the meeting starting exactly at 7:15 p.m. both virtually and in person. When you register for the meeting you have to choose how you want to attend. If you are choosing virtual, please sign in before 7:15 p.m.”

The meeting will include a legislative update from the New Jersey School Board Association as well as “a sharing of how districts are handling the return to school in their districts with local district representatives sharing their plans.”

New Jersey Assemblywoman Mila Jasey and Assemblyman John McKeon will also be joining the meeting and the panel for back to school.

According to information provided by Cuttle, “The New Jersey’s 21 county school board association meetings are opportunities for board members to receive professional development and up-to-date information on current education initiatives, legislation and regulations affecting public schools.”

