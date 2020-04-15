How to Watch the April 20 South Orange-Maplewood Board of Ed Meeting

From the South Orange Maplewood School District:

The Board of Education will meet in Executive Session at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 20, 2020, utilizing an online video conference platform to discuss personnel (including the Superintendent’s mid-year evaluation) and legal issues, negotiations and other matters to be announced at a later date.

Immediately following the Closed Session, the Board of Education will meet in Public Session at 7:30 pm using the online video conference platform. The community can view the meeting by following the steps below. Action will be taken.

Join The Board of Education Meeting – Computer

Open a web browser. Navigate to www.somsd.k12.nj.us/webmeeting Provide your name and email address. Event Password: fZyuwb7x9D3 Select Join by browser.

Join The Board of Education Meeting – Telephone (audio only)

Dial the toll free number: (408) 418-9388 Enter the access code: 719 644 949 Enter the meeting password: 39989279

Members of the public can participate in the Hearings of Individuals and Delegations portion of the meeting by sending in a comment via the online video platform question section or using the question form found here.