Jaguars End Season with Impressive Haul of Nat’l Champions and All-Americans

The South Orange Department of Recreation Jaguar Track Club closed out a monumental 2025 Outdoor season with iconic performances on the national stage, culminating in numerous athletes being crowned as National Champions and All-Americans. Competing at both the USATF (USA Track & Field) National Youth Outdoor Championships in New York and the AAU (Amateur Athletic Union) National Club Championships in Jacksonville, Florida, the Jaguars brought home an incredible eight National Championship Titles and saw 27 athletes medal across both highly competitive events.

According to Head Coach Maurice Cooper, “the stakes are high in these competitive events and the athletes have to trust their training and work they put in…and we are proud of what they delivered. In the face of steep competition, our athletes made achieving seasonal PRs appear contagiously routine. Each performer showed a polish and mettle that belies chronological age and experience level. The future bodes brightly. It was exciting to witness and to be a part of. BIG “ups” to our dedicated coaching staff.”

USATF National Youth Outdoor Championships: A Dominant Showing in New York

Jaguar athletes faced a demanding four days of racing at the 2025 National Youth Outdoor Championships, held at New York’s historic Icahn Stadium. All competitors in the 100m, 200m, 400m, and 800m events had to first qualify through a semi-final round in order to reach the finals where the top 8 earned a coveted spot on the podium. Four individual athletes and three relay teams were crowned as National Champions at the competition.

2025 USATF Youth Outdoor National Champions:

Cole Dean (8U Boys): A double National Champion in the 100m and 400m, Cole ran an exceptional 14.06 (PR) in the 100m final and maintained his undefeated status this season in the 400m with a 1:08.73 (SR). He also secured a silver medal in the 200m (30.05).

A double National Champion in the 100m and 400m, Cole ran an exceptional 14.06 (PR) in the 100m final and maintained his undefeated status this season in the 400m with a 1:08.73 (SR). He also secured a silver medal in the 200m (30.05). Avery Harris (9/10 Girls): A two-time National Champion in the 800m and 1500m, Avery ran a 2:35.41 (PR) in the 800m and a 5:23.96 in the 1500m – a 6-second PR that kept her undefeated in the event this season. She also earned a Bronze in the 400m (1:07.95 PR).

A two-time National Champion in the 800m and 1500m, Avery ran a 2:35.41 (PR) in the 800m and a 5:23.96 in the 1500m – a 6-second PR that kept her undefeated in the event this season. She also earned a Bronze in the 400m (1:07.95 PR). Caleb Dean (9/10 Boys): The Long Jump National Champion had a decisive win with a 4.63m (15”2.25”) jump, maintaining his undefeated record in the event throughout the season. He also took home Bronze medals in both the 400m (1:04.11 PR) and 200m (27.82).

The Long Jump National Champion had a decisive win with a 4.63m (15”2.25”) jump, maintaining his undefeated record in the event throughout the season. He also took home Bronze medals in both the 400m (1:04.11 PR) and 200m (27.82). Elijah Osborne (13/14 Boys): The 800m National Champion ran a 2-second PR (2:04:50). Later in the week, he earned a Bronze medal in the 400m with an impressive PR of 53.06.

The 800m National Champion ran a 2-second PR (2:04:50). Later in the week, he earned a Bronze medal in the 400m with an impressive PR of 53.06. The 9-10 Boys 4×400 relay team (Tahir Grantham, Cordell Hayes, Bryce Sims, Lance Alcime) followed up their dominant performance at the State meet with a 10-second PR of 4:38:15 to secure a place at the top of the podium.

followed up their dominant performance at the State meet with a 10-second PR of 4:38:15 to secure a place at the top of the podium. The 13-14 Girls 4×100 relay team (Malia Wyche, Sydney Smith, Sarah Polanco, Naomi Akakpo) maintained their lead and were unstoppable, clocking in with a significant 4-second PR of 50.70.

maintained their lead and were unstoppable, clocking in with a significant 4-second PR of 50.70. The 13-14 Girls 4×400 relay team (Micah Ajayi, Naomi Akakpo, Savannah Forrester, Malia Wyche) rounded out an incredible week with a phenomenal performance, breaking the 4-minute barrier with a time of 3:59:60, a 9-second PR.

Additional USATF National Youth Outdoor Medalists (Top 8 Finishers): 8 & Under Division

Girls:

Kennedi Farrell: 4th in 100m (15.91 PR); 4th in 200m (33:15 PR); 5th in 400m (1:20:68 PR). In her first year of track, the 8 year-old sprinter ran multiple personal bests throughout the season.

Boys:

Philip Watkins: 2nd in 800m (2:51:34 PR); 5th in 400m (1:13:68). Philip has proven he can run everything from the 100m up to the 800m, though his dominance in the mid-distance events is palpable.

2nd in 800m (2:51:34 PR); 5th in 400m (1:13:68). Philip has proven he can run everything from the 100m up to the 800m, though his dominance in the mid-distance events is palpable. Pearson Watkins: 7th in 800m (3:00:69 PR). New to the mid-distance scene this year, Pearson demonstrated his strength in the 800m where he continually ran personal bests.

9-10 Division

Girls:

Brianna Bellfantie: 5th in Long Jump (3.38m – 11′ 1.25″). Brianna has come into her own as a sprinter and Long Jumper this season with numerous PRs and success on the track and field.

Boys:

Tahir Grantham: 5th in 400m (1:05:31 PR). In addition to helping his 4×400 relay team secure multiple victories this season, Tahir made major strides in the 400m, dropping 9 seconds in the event over the course of the Outdoor season.

5th in 400m (1:05:31 PR). In addition to helping his 4×400 relay team secure multiple victories this season, Tahir made major strides in the 400m, dropping 9 seconds in the event over the course of the Outdoor season. Dylan Greer: 7th in Long Jump (3.70m – 12′ 1.75″). In Dylan’s first season, he progressed across his sprinting events and found particular success in the Long Jump.

7th in Long Jump (3.70m – 12′ 1.75″). In Dylan’s first season, he progressed across his sprinting events and found particular success in the Long Jump. Lance Alcime: 5th in 800m (2:34:33 PR); 6th in 400m (1:05:48 PR). Lance has not only anchored his 4×400 relay team to commanding wins, he has continued to excel in the 400m and 800m events with significant PRs throughout the season.

11-12 Division

Girls:

Dakota Riley: 2nd in 400m (1:01:04 PR); 3rd in 200m (27.11); 5th in 100m (13.10 PR). Dakota has continued to be a force as a 100 and 200m sprinter, though has also demonstrated her formidable endurance as a 400m runner.

2nd in 400m (1:01:04 PR); 3rd in 200m (27.11); 5th in 100m (13.10 PR). Dakota has continued to be a force as a 100 and 200m sprinter, though has also demonstrated her formidable endurance as a 400m runner. Ashley Crew: 8th in 200m (28.14): In her first year as a track runner, Ashley quickly established herself as a strong sprinter and dominant in the 200m event.

Boys:

Alexander Shaw: 6th in 800m (2:26:81). Last year’s 800m National Champion, Alex continues to be a mid-distance powerhouse. Shaw ran a PR of 2:24:69 in the preliminary round to secure his spot in the Final and on the podium.

13-14 Division

Girls:

Savannah Forrester: 2nd in 400m (57.47 PR); 3rd in 800m (2:16:97 PR). In her first year of running track, Savannah has demonstrated dominance in the 400m and 800m events, proven by her two impressive PRs in the Championship Finals.

2nd in 400m (57.47 PR); 3rd in 800m (2:16:97 PR). In her first year of running track, Savannah has demonstrated dominance in the 400m and 800m events, proven by her two impressive PRs in the Championship Finals. Naomi Akakpo: 6th in 400m (58.87 PR); 8th in 800m (2:35:03). A critical member of both the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams, Naomi has quite the range. She also dropped nearly 10 seconds off of her 800m time over the course of the season, wrapping up with a PR of 2:23.98.

6th in 400m (58.87 PR); 8th in 800m (2:35:03). A critical member of both the 4×100 and 4×400 relay teams, Naomi has quite the range. She also dropped nearly 10 seconds off of her 800m time over the course of the season, wrapping up with a PR of 2:23.98. Micah Ajayi: 7th in 400m (59.88); 5th in 800m (2:20:59). Micah has consistently improved throughout the season and excelled as a mid-distance runner.

Boys:

15-16 Division (Boys)

Blake Waite: 8th in 400m (56:48). Blake ran an incredible 2-second PR in the semifinal round (54.41) to advance to the finals and earn a spot on the podium.

8th in 400m (56:48). Blake ran an incredible 2-second PR in the semifinal round (54.41) to advance to the finals and earn a spot on the podium. Joshua Akakpo: 4th in 800m (2:01:77). This Jaguar Alumnus returned to extend his high school season and ran close to his season’s best.

17-18 Division (Men)

Martin Ajayi: 5th in 800m (1:59:08). As a high school Jaguar Alumnus, Martin ran a PR in the preliminary round (1:57.84), posting a thrilling sub-2 minute mark.

13-14 Boys 4x400m Relay

(Yassen Abdus-Salaam, Elijah Osborne Jr., Blake Waite, Brad Webb): 2nd Place (3:54.90 PR): They may have been a newly minted relay team, but their speed and determination enabled them to pull out a second place finish in the event.

On the Road to Jacksonville: The AAU National Club Championships

Weeks after the successes in New York, 30 Jaguar athletes traveled to Jacksonville, FL for the AAU National Club Championships. Despite hot and humid conditions over an almost week-long competition, many athletes delivered personal bests and earned All-American honors. The All-American athletes were invited to participate in the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Texas.

AAU National Club Championship Medalists and All-Americans