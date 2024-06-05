Jason Bing Named Superintendent of South Orange-Maplewood School District

The South Orange-Maplewood School District has a new leader.

In a show of unity, the Board of Education voted 8-0 (2nd Vice President Nubia DuVall Wilson was absent) to appoint Bing as Superintendent of the District. He will begin in his role on July 1, 2024, for a term ending June 30, 2028.

The Board also unanimously appointed Bing as Supervisor of Special Services for ten days from June 20-30 “to assist with [his] transition to the role of Superintendent,” (see resolution attached below). Currently, that position is unfilled, as is the Asst. Superintendent of Special Services position, since the resignation of Susie Budine.

Bing was most recently Supt. for BOCES in Dutchess Country, a position he has held since 2021. BOCES provides shared educational programs and services to school districts in New York State, including vocational-technical programs for high school students, programs for students with disabilities and other support services.

Bing will replace Dr. Ronald Taylor, who has been on administrative leave since November 2023, when the Board of Education voted not to renew his contract. Asst. Supt. of Access & Equity Dr. Kevin Gilbert has served as as Acting Superintendent since then.

According to a resume provided by the District:

Mr. Jason Bing…is the former Dutchess County BOCES Superintendent in New York, wherein he supervised the agency’s work with 13 component school districts, met regularly with the region’s superintendents, and served as the New York State Education Commissioner’s representative in the Dutchess County region. Mr. Bing was a Senior Leadership Team member in one of the most diverse public school districts in the nation, Jersey City. He led the planning, coordination, and supervision of the pre-K to 12 instructional program with an emphasis on content standards and improving student academic achievement. He led the development of effective teaching, learning, and assessment within the construct of the district theory of action, managed state and federal requirements, and monitored programmatic and policy effectiveness.

In a release from the District, BOE President Dr. Qawi Telesford said that Bing’s “extensive experience, impressive qualifications, and robust qualifications in curriculum development and educational administration align well with the District’s mission to provide students with the highest quality educational experience.”

Telesford continued, “What impressed the Board most was Mr. Bing’s profound understanding of various educational topics, including curriculum and instruction, special education, the budgetary process, and community engagement. His depth of knowledge and expertise will help elevate the District’s educational programs and initiatives. Additionally, Mr. Bing has demonstrated a dedication to equity, diversity, and inclusion, which aligns well with the District and the Board’s guiding principles.”

Telesford added that Bing’s family history and ties to the South Orange/Maplewood community — he grew up in Union County — “further solidified the Board’s confidence in his ability to lead the District with a genuine understanding of the community’s needs and values. His local connection provides an added layer of insight and commitment to the community he will serve.”

Board members all spoke glowingly about the depth and breadth of Bing’s qualifications and background, and his familiarity with the community.

Members also praised Dr. Kevin Gilbert, who stepped into the role of Acting Superintendent during an extremely challenging time in the district.

“There’s been a lot that has happened in this community over the past couple of months and he has stepped up and showed strength and has had to make some really tough decisions,” said BOE member Regina Eckert.

Board member Will Meyer praised Dr. Gilbert’s “remarkable presence” with parents, students, teachers and the community. “…he’s a guy who walks the walk and sees every person and he guided us through a remarkably trying time financially, culturally, and emotionally.”

Of Bing, BOE member Liz Callahan cited his “impressive background and deep leadership experience as a superintendent working in a variety of capacities, sometimes responsible for a single district and other times for multiple districts simultaneously. He has unique experience such as being the chief academic officer in Jersey City, which…allowed him to demonstrate leadership across multiple important areas” including Curriculum and Instruction, Special Services, Career and Technical Education, and English Language Learners, “which will be an immense asset here.” She noted his “genuine passion for our community and the complex and nuanced work that being here requires.”

Eckert added, “I hope that we as a community can welcome him and kind of give him some time to acclimate. As Liz mentioned, we have a lot going on.”

BOE 1st Vice President Arun Vadlamani said he was impressed by Bing’s dedication to being a lifetime educator. “He started as a math teacher, and then he progressively got leadership positions as a support supervisor, then a superintendent and then last as a superintendent of superintendents. I look forward to his leadership. And I’ve always believed that improvement needs stability. I hope that he brings stability to our school district.”

Meyer said when the Superintendent search began, he asked himself “…are we going to actually find anyone decent who wants to come and work here, because this is an amazing place, but it also …you can look at the news, we have our unique attributes, and then how are we possibly going to find consensus across all nine folks on the board? And then we met Jason Bing.”

Board member Shayna Sackett-Gable said Bing “embodies the qualities our community highlighted as crucial for this role. He brings deep institutional knowledge and operational knowledge.” She also thanked her board colleagues “for engaging in this process collegially and collaboratively. I think our positive collective engagement so far sets a strong foundation for a smooth transition of leadership.”

Board member Kaitlin Wittleder said what impressed her most about Bing is that “he has a vision about teaching and learning, and our teachers are at the forefront of that vision.” She said one thing Bing said that resonated with her “is this idea of democratizing decision making, and allowing our teachers to have a voice in setting the priorities and I think that’s so important. He kept highlighting [that] you’ve got to be in the classroom to see what’s really happening and how we can meet the needs of every student. So welcome, Superintendent Bing. We’re really excited.”

See full release, and Bing’s resume, below.

MAPLEWOOD, N.J. – At a special meeting tonight, Board of Education members approved a veteran of educational leadership as the next South Orange and Maplewood School District (SOMSD) Superintendent of Schools.

Jason Bing comes to the District as the former Superintendent of the Dutchess County Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES). BOCES is a public organization based in Poughkeepsie that was created by the New York State Legislature in 1948 to provide shared educational programs and services to school districts.

Bing will start on Thursday, June 20th, a few days earlier than the previously expected July 1st start date. The earlier start date will help provide an easier transition period between administrations. Also, Bing will temporarily take on the additional duties of District Supervisor of Special Services.

Bing’s previous leadership experience includes working in the Phillipsburg School District and Jersey City Public Schools. He has also served as Superintendent in three New Jersey public school districts: Bloomfield, Barnegat, and Great Meadows.

Dr. Qawi Telesford, President of the South Orange & Maplewood Board of Education, said that Bing’s extensive experience, impressive qualifications, and robust qualifications in curriculum development and educational administration align well with the District’s mission to provide students with the highest quality educational experience.

“What impressed the Board most was Mr. Bing’s profound understanding of various educational topics, including curriculum and instruction, special education, the budgetary process, and community engagement,” Telesford said. “His depth of knowledge and expertise will help elevate the District’s educational programs and initiatives. Additionally, Mr. Bing has demonstrated a dedication to equity, diversity, and inclusion, which aligns well with the District and the Board’s guiding principles.”

Telesford added that Bing’s familial history and ties to the South Orange/Maplewood community further solidified the Board’s confidence in his ability to lead the District with a genuine understanding of the community’s needs and values. His local connection provides an added layer of insight and commitment to the community he will serve.

“The Board is proud to welcome Mr. Bing and looks forward to the positive impact he will have on our students and the broader school community,” Telesford said.

"I want to thank Dr. Telesford and the members of the Board of Education for their confidence in me to lead this extraordinarily dynamic school district," said Bing. "South Orange and Maplewood have been part of my life since I was a child, whether it was visiting family and friends, dining out, or attending classes at Seton Hall University. I know firsthand that both are vibrant communities where the families always put the needs of their children first. I want to assure everyone that the needs of the students will always be my top priority. I am looking forward to working with our teachers, administrators, staff members, families, and the community in leading all of our students to achieve academic excellence."

Bing was chosen from a pool of more than 40 applicants after a four-month-long process that included input from teachers, administrators, students, and the community and involved a national search led by Hazard, Young, Attea & Associates.

Bing holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Massachusetts–Amherst and two master's degrees from Kean University, one in instruction and curriculum and another in educational leadership. He is a Union County native, happily married to a fellow educator, and proud father of a 10-year-old daughter. He also holds a certification as a master teacher in Holocaust Studies from Rutgers University and has been named a Sister Rose Thering Fellow in Jewish-Christian and Holocaust/Genocide Studies at Seton Hall University. Additionally, Bing was chosen to participate in the first Hudson County Workforce Leadership Academy supported by the Aspen Institute and Hudson County Community College. Fellows of this academy work with leading practitioners from around the country, learn about practical planning tools, and have the rare opportunity to reflect on and develop effective workforce strategies to strengthen their local workforce system. Participants also engage in leadership development activities, including a 360-degree leadership assessment.

