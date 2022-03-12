Lydia Johnson Dance School Announces Dance and Choreography Summer Camp

From Lydia Johnson Dance School

Lydia Johnson Dance School SUMMER 2022

Dance and Choreography Camp 2022 Inside and Outside!

REGISTRATION IS OPEN for rising 5TH graders and up

Lydia Johnson Dance School’s acclaimed dance program for Summer 2022 focuses on rising 5th graders through early high school students and will meet Monday through Friday from 9:00am-12:00pm in the theater and outdoors at the Burgdorff Center in Maplewood the following 2 weeks: Register for 1 or 2 weeks. July 18-22 and/or July 25-29.

This unique program includes a daily dance technique class (Ballet barre and Contemporary center combination), outdoor snack time and a full in-depth Choreography Workshop. The LJD Dance Camp offers a creative, fine arts approach as an alternative to commercial dance education. Every child is a dancemaker at LJD, and each year students at this esteemed camp find their own niche and blossom with confidence as they learn to experience the art of making their own dances! The program is full of warmth, fun and exciting activities.

LJD professional dancers will be with us at Camp as Guest Artists showing excerpts of Lydia’s work as well as teaching special classes.











Teen Summer Internships

As always, we are happy to invite interested teens to apply to be Dance Camp Interns who assist in classes, set up and help with snack time, and who also choreograph together a special dance to share with the students! Interns are paid a stipend as they learn leadership skills while expanding their own dance and choreography range. The warmth, talent and great spirits of our groups of Interns are well known!

You’re welcome to text Lydia directly to discuss the curriculum or your child’s placement: 973-945-5526

LJD is a not-for-profit organization and offers a Scholarship Program so every child can study dance.

Email: LJDanceschool@gmail.com

www.lydiajohnsondanceschool.com

www.lydiajohnsondance.org