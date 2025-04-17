HolidayMaplewoodRecreationSchools / Kids

Maplewood Egg Hunt Moved to April 19

Hunt starts 12 p.m. sharp in Maplewood Memorial Park!

The Village Green
From the Maplewood Dept. of Community Services:

Maplewood Township’s Spring egg hunt is postponed to Saturday, April 19th (12-2) at Memorial Park North.  Get those baskets ready for this weekend! Crafts, planting, bubbles & more!

