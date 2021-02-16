Maplewood Middle School Principal Wins $10K Grant for Literacy & Celebration of Black Girls

From the South Orange & Maplewood Board of Education Recognitions:

Dara Gronau, Principal of Maplewood Middle School, applied for and was awarded a $10,000 Roberts Award grant through the New Leaders organization to support equity and inclusion. Principal Gronau is a New Leaders alumni and her grant project will focus on literacy for and celebration of Black girls. New Leaders’ mission is to ensure high academic achievement for all children, especially students in poverty and students of color, by developing transformational school leaders and advancing the policies and practices that allow great leaders to succeed.