Maplewood Public Library 2020 Virtual Summer Reading Clubs for Kids, Teens, Adults

From the Maplewood Public Library:

Every summer the Library offers programs and activities for adults, teens, and children. This year may look a bit different as we’re moving nearly 100% virtual due to a continued need for social distancing. While we will miss our in-person programming and the general business of our libraries in the summer, we hope that moving virtual may make it even easier for the whole family to participate. Click here for more 2020 Reading Club information.

We will be providing a variety of live-streamed and recorded on-demand virtual programming, book lists and reading recommendations, activities, and prizes for participants of all ages. Keep your eye on our event calendar for dates and registration links for programs.

Participants of all ages will register and submit prizes through a single Google Form.

Registration Form

Prize Entry Form

We also have paper forms available outside the Main and Hilton Branch libraries if preferred and for download: Paper Registration Form & Paper Prize Entry Form

The Summer Reading Program is generously supported by the Friends of the Maplewood Library. You can become a Friend of the Library and continue to support library programming by clicking here.