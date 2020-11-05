Maplewood Schools / Kids South Orange

MapSO Freedom School Virtual Open House November 13

By access_timeNov-05-2020

From the MapSO Freedom School:

Are you an educator, parent, or concerned community member committed to transforming our schools and communities?

MapSO Freedom School is continuing to expand and we want you to build and grow with us.

Come learn about how we got started, the work we are doing now, what we have planned for the future, and whether or not we are the right group for you to join and get plugged in with.

To learn more, please register for our Open House scheduled for Friday, November 13th at 5pm.

Register here.

